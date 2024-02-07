On dispensation of antibiotics, the DGHS has emphasized that these medications should only be provided upon presentation of a valid prescription from a qualified doctor. | Image: Shutterstock

New Delhi: In a critical move to address the escalating global threat of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), a key regulatory body under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, on Thursday made an urgent appeal to pharmacists across the country, urging them “to dispense antibiotics solely on the prescription of a qualified doctor”.

In the recent times, AMR has emerged as a major public health concern, with dire consequences for global well-being. Estimates reveal that bacterial AMR directly contributed to 1.27 million deaths worldwide in 2019, while 4.95 million deaths were associated with drug-resistant infections, the letter issued by the Prof. (Dr) Atul Goel, Director General of Health Services, read. AMR jeopardizes effective infection prevention and treatment, leading to prolonged illnesses, an increased risk of death, and, notably, higher treatment costs, the letter issued to pharmacists nationwide states.

The misuse and overuse of antimicrobials are significant contributors to the development of drug-resistant pathogens, exacerbating the crisis. In light of this, the DGHS appeal emphasizes the importance of prudent antibiotic use, given the limited availability of new antibiotics in the Research & Development pipeline.

Recognizing the gravity of the situation, the health authorities have drawn attention to the Drugs & Cosmetics Rules 1945, which includes antibiotics in Schedule H. These drugs – as outlined in the rules – are required “to be sold by retail only on the prescription of a Registered Medical Practitioner (RMP)”. Additionally, some potent antibiotics fall under the category of HI drugs.

The latest advisory by the government is directed at pharmacists across the country, urging strict adherence to Schedule H and HI of the Drugs & Cosmetics Rules. The appeal underscores the need to cease over-the-counter sales of antibiotics and ensure they are dispensed exclusively with a valid prescription from a qualified doctor.

The appeal extends to all pharmacist associations in India, seeking their support in promoting the judicious use of antimicrobials to mitigate the emergence of AMR. Acknowledging the pivotal role pharmacists play in healthcare, the appeal emphasizes the collective responsibility to curb the misuse of antibiotics and safeguard public health.

