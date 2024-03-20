Advertisement

Jaipur: The Rajasthan government has declared a dry day in the state as per the schedule announced by the Election Commission in connection with the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said that an order in this regard has been issued by the Finance (Excise) Department. According to this, the first phase of voting is to be held on April 19 and there will be dry days in the state from 6 pm on April 17 till the end of voting on April 19, 2024.

In the first phase in the state, voting will be held in 12 Lok Sabha constituencies -- Ganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Jaipur Rural, Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur, Dausa and Nagaur.

Gupta said that for the second phase of voting to be held on April 26 and Bagidora assembly constituency bye-election, there will be a dry day in the state from 6 pm on April 24 till the end of voting on April 26, 2024.

In the second phase, voting will be held on April 26 in 13 Lok Sabha constituencies -- Tonk-Sawaimadhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Basanwada, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota and Jhalawar-Baran.

Along with this, a dry day has also been declared on June 4 in the state when the counting of votes will take place.