Updated February 8th, 2024 at 14:38 IST

ED Crackdown on Terror Financing: Kupwara Man Arrested for Money Laundering Linked to Pak Conspiracy

The ED's investigation was initiated based on an FIR filed by J&K Police, addressing offences under various sections of UAPA and IPC.

Gursimran Singh
Enforcement Directorate
ED Crackdown on Terror Financing: Kupwara Man Arrested for Money Laundering Linked to Pakistan Conspiracy | Image:PTI/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Kupwara: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken action against terror financing, arresting Mohammad Abdullah Shah, a resident of Kupwara, in connection with a money laundering case linked to Pakistan's terror financing conspiracy. The funds acquired were allegedly used to support terrorism-related activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to an official statement, Mohammad Abdullah Shah was arrested on February 6, 2024, under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA). The case involves individuals accused of terror financing collaborating with Pakistani handler Manzoor Ahmad Shah, who facilitated admissions in MBBS and other courses in Pakistani colleges for students from Jammu and Kashmir. Mohammad Abdullah Shah was presented before the Hon’ble Court of the Special Judge ACB (CBI-Cases) Kashmir, Srinagar, and the court granted ED custody until February 13, 2024.

The ED's investigation was initiated based on an FIR and charge sheet filed by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, addressing offences under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and IPC, 1860. The charges involve individuals like Mohammad Akbar Bhat, Fatima Shah, Altaf Ahmad Bhat, Qazi Yasir, Syed Khalid Geelani alias Khalid Andrabi, and others. These accused individuals, in collaboration with Pakistan handlers, allegedly arranged admissions in MBBS and other courses in Pakistani colleges for Jammu and Kashmir students, charging hefty amounts ranging from Rs 10-15 lakh per student.

The received funds were reportedly deposited into their accounts and the bank accounts of Al-Jabar Trust, initially opened for charitable purposes. However, these accounts were allegedly misused to receive funds from students, subsequently redirected into terrorist activities in India. The funds were purportedly utilised for various purposes, including distributing money to stone-pelters and providing financial support to individuals/terrorists based in Jammu and Kashmir, all on the instructions of Pakistani handlers like Manzoor Ahmad Shah and Altaf Ahmad Bhat.

Published February 8th, 2024 at 14:38 IST

