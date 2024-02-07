English
Updated January 24th, 2024 at 11:14 IST

Enhanced Security Measures Implemented in Kashmir Ahead of Republic Day Celebrations

Officials have stressed the importance of maintaining vigilance to uphold law and order, urging security agencies to prevent disruptions and preserve peace.

Zeenat Zeeshan Fazil
Security Heightened in Kashmir for Republic Day Celebrations
Security Heightened in Kashmir for Republic Day Celebrations | Image:Republic
Kashmir: As Republic Day approaches, authorities in Kashmir have heightened security measures to ensure a peaceful celebration, involving police and security personnel in sanitisation and area domination exercises.

In Srinagar, the deployment of police and paramilitary personnel, along with checkpoints, is part of the comprehensive security plan. Active engagement in random vehicle checks and frisking has been initiated to thwart the movement of subversive elements.

While the primary Republic Day function is scheduled in Jammu under the supervision of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, the most significant event in the valley is set to take place at Bakshi Stadium. Similar celebrations are planned at district headquarters, all under increased security arrangements.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) V K Birdi assured that necessary measures have been implemented, and security has been heightened to ensure smooth celebrations.

During a high-level meeting, Director General of Police (DGP) R R Swain emphasised the need for a proactive approach to thwart potential threats. Addressing concerns about cross-border infiltration, DGP Swain expressed confidence in controlling the situation, highlighting the crucial role of public cooperation in maintaining security and gradually improving the overall atmosphere in Jammu and Kashmir.

Responding to concerns about targeted attacks in the Union Territory, the Jammu and Kashmir police chief attributed approximately 90 per cent of the root cause to external factors. He highlighted the challenge posed by individuals from outside Jammu and Kashmir, particularly infiltrators from Pakistan, who continue to enter the region through various means, including infiltration and tunneling. "These terrorists continue to enter the region through various means, including infiltration and tunneling, engaging in hostilities. Despite a decrease in their numbers, the issue remains a formidable challenge," he said.

While acknowledging a decrease in their numbers, the DGP said that the issue remains a formidable challenge. Expressing confidence in gaining control over Poonch-Rajouri and local areas as the atmosphere improves gradually, he expressed hope that the people themselves will willingly contribute to maintaining control, speaking on the sidelines of a Public Grievances Redressal Programme at Awantipora in south Kashmir's Pulwama district.

Published January 24th, 2024 at 11:14 IST

