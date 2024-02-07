S Gurumurthy spoke exclusively with Republic on how the Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya is a new era of the Hindu-awakening. | Image: Republic Digital

New Delhi: As the entire world witnessed the historic moment of Ram Lalla's consecration inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, after a 500-year-long wait, S Gurumurthy, Editor at the Thuglak Magazine, spoke exclusively with Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, on the dawn of a new era in the country, and what the recently-concluded Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha ceremony and establishment of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya mean for the Indians, and devotees across the world.

Responding to Arnab's question on the ‘Kaal Chakra’ changing – as quoted by PM Modi earlier in the day – Gurumurthy, who is also the Chairman at the Vivekananda International Foundation in New Delhi, drew parallels between PM's remarks and the great sayings of Swami Vivekananda and Mahatma Gandhi.

"[The concept of] Spiritual Nationalism, which Swami Vivekananda had founded, is what PM Modi recalled today [while addressing the gathering after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya Dham]", Gurumurthy said.

Reacting to PM Modi's remarks of the ‘Kaal Chakra changing’, Gurumurthy said, “It is re-instating the pre-Independence values that were lost in the post-Independence era”.

Gurumurthy, who, according to his 'X' bio, is a Chartered Accountant by profession, told Republic, “The consecration of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya Ram Mandir is a symbolism for the reinstatement of the pre-independence values”.

Recalling Mahatma Gandhi's remarks – “If 'Swarajya' isn't going to lead to the 'Ram Rajya', then we don't need Swarajya” – Gurumurthy said, “Energizing values of the Freedom Movement are being re-instated, and this, in turn, will help us gear up for today's challenges”.

Highlighting that Mahatma Gandhi symbolised “Lord Rama as the spirit of India” when he came from South Africa, Gurumurthy, said, “Gandhi surrendered himself to Lord Rama, saying he is the saviour".

“Gandhi believed he [Lord Rama] is the one who can provide strength and energy", Gurumurthy told Republic, as he recalled Gandhi's remarks on Lord Ram – ”He is me, and I am him..”

"Mahatma Gandhi used [resorted to] Lord Ram's name as an instrument through which he could galvanise the masses [in the earlier times]", Gurumurthy revealed.

“[With Ram Lalla's much-anticipated homecoming after the Pran Pratishtha], the phase of the chakra – largely characterized by energy, capacity and confidence – that was long-lost, has now been reinforced”, Gurumurthy said, adding that “this, in turn, will empower all the Indians to tackle modern-day challenges of the post-Independence era”.