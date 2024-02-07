Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 01:17 IST

Exclusive/ ‘If Swarajya Won't Lead To Ram Rajya...' Gurumurthy Recalls Gandhi’s Words After Pran Pratishtha

S Gurumurthy spoke exclusively with Republic on what the Pran Pratishtha and subsequent establishment of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya means for the Indians.

Kriti Dhingra
S Gurumurthy spoke exclusively with Republic on how the Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya is a new era of the Hindu-awakening.
S Gurumurthy spoke exclusively with Republic on how the Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya is a new era of the Hindu-awakening. | Image:Republic Digital
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: As the entire world witnessed the historic moment of Ram Lalla's consecration inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, after a 500-year-long wait, S Gurumurthy, Editor at the Thuglak Magazine, spoke exclusively with Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, on the dawn of a new era in the country, and what the recently-concluded Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha ceremony and establishment of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya mean for the Indians, and devotees across the world. 

Responding to Arnab's question on the ‘Kaal Chakra’ changing –  as quoted by PM Modi earlier in the day – Gurumurthy, who is also the Chairman at the Vivekananda International Foundation in New Delhi, drew parallels between PM's remarks and the great sayings of Swami Vivekananda and Mahatma Gandhi.

Advertisement

"[The concept of] Spiritual Nationalism, which Swami Vivekananda had founded, is what PM Modi recalled today [while addressing the gathering after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya Dham]", Gurumurthy said.

Reacting to PM Modi's remarks of the ‘Kaal Chakra changing’, Gurumurthy said, “It is re-instating the pre-Independence values that were lost in the post-Independence era”.

Advertisement

Gurumurthy, who, according to his 'X' bio, is a Chartered Accountant by profession, told Republic, “The consecration of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya Ram Mandir is a symbolism for the reinstatement of the pre-independence values”.

Recalling Mahatma Gandhi's remarks –  “If 'Swarajya' isn't going to lead to the 'Ram Rajya', then we don't need Swarajya” –  Gurumurthy said, “Energizing values of the Freedom Movement are being re-instated, and this, in turn, will help us gear up for today's challenges”.  

Advertisement

Highlighting that Mahatma Gandhi symbolised “Lord Rama as the spirit of India” when he came from South Africa, Gurumurthy, said, “Gandhi surrendered himself to Lord Rama, saying he is the saviour".

“Gandhi believed he [Lord Rama] is the one who can provide strength and energy", Gurumurthy told Republic, as he recalled Gandhi's remarks on Lord Ram – ”He is me, and I am him..”

Advertisement

"Mahatma Gandhi used [resorted to] Lord Ram's name as an instrument through which he could galvanise the masses [in the earlier times]", Gurumurthy revealed. 

 

“[With Ram Lalla's much-anticipated homecoming after the Pran Pratishtha], the phase of the chakra –  largely characterized by energy, capacity and confidence –  that was long-lost, has now been reinforced”, Gurumurthy said, adding that “this, in turn, will empower all the Indians to tackle modern-day challenges of the post-Independence era”.

Advertisement

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 22:42 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Arnab GoswamiYogi AdityanathRam MandirNarendra Modi
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

4 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

19 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

20 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

20 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

20 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

20 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BREAKING: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Niloufar Hospital in Hyderabad

    India News9 minutes ago

  2. Countries With The Shortest Work Week Hours

    Galleries9 minutes ago

  3. Teen Loses Right Arm to Cancer, Writes Class Board Exams With Left Hand

    India News12 minutes ago

  4. Ford shares soars 6% on dividend boost, lower EV spending

    Business News13 minutes ago

  5. Blinkit launches 'Single Mode' on Valentine's week

    Business News13 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement