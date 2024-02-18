Updated February 18th, 2024 at 19:46 IST
Farmer Leaders Call For Black Flag Protest Against NDA MPs, MLAs Across India
The Punjab Samyukta Kisan Morcha have apparently decided to carry out protests day and night for three days starting from February 20.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Chandigarh: Amid the ongoing negotiations between the farmers and the government over the farmers’ demands, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has apparently called for a massive black flag protest against MPs, MLAs and ministers of the NDA across the country. Reports suggest that in order to mount pressure on the ruling alliance at the Centre, the farmers’ leaders called for a black flag protest against the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders on February 21, across India.
Black flag march will be carried out by the agitators across India
According to the reports, the Punjab SKM have decided to carry out protests day and night for three days starting from February 20. The agitators will reportedly protest outside the residences and offices of the Legislators, Parliamentarians, ministers and district presidents belonging to the NDA.
The protestors have claimed that they will target the ruling party at the Centre and its supporting allies on the issue of electoral bonds exposing corporate corruption of the Electoral Bonds and favours.
Advertisement
Meanwhile, another round of discussion to discuss the farmers’ demand is underway.
Advertisement
Published February 18th, 2024 at 19:46 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.