Advertisement

Chandigarh: Amid the ongoing negotiations between the farmers and the government over the farmers’ demands, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has apparently called for a massive black flag protest against MPs, MLAs and ministers of the NDA across the country. Reports suggest that in order to mount pressure on the ruling alliance at the Centre, the farmers’ leaders called for a black flag protest against the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders on February 21, across India.

Black flag march will be carried out by the agitators across India

According to the reports, the Punjab SKM have decided to carry out protests day and night for three days starting from February 20. The agitators will reportedly protest outside the residences and offices of the Legislators, Parliamentarians, ministers and district presidents belonging to the NDA.

The protestors have claimed that they will target the ruling party at the Centre and its supporting allies on the issue of electoral bonds exposing corporate corruption of the Electoral Bonds and favours.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, another round of discussion to discuss the farmers’ demand is underway.

