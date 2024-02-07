English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 5th, 2024 at 11:25 IST

Finance Minister Sitharaman to Present Jammu and Kashmir Interim Budget for 2024-25 Today

Key officials including Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo and Principal Secretary of the Finance Department Santosh D Vaidya, have arrived in New Delhi.

Digital Desk
Nirmala Sitharaman
Nirmala Sitharaman | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the interim budget for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in the Lok Sabha today. This budget will cover the financial year 2024-25, alongside supplementary demands for grants for the ongoing fiscal year 2023-24.

The decision to present an interim budget is attributed to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections scheduled for April-May. The full-fledged budget is anticipated to be presented in June or July, following the formation of a new government at the Centre. 

Advertisement

 

As per Lok Sabha business schedule, the Finance Minister will provide a statement detailing the estimated receipts and expenditure for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in the fiscal year 2024-25. Additionally, she will present a statement showcasing supplementary demands for grants concerning Jammu and Kashmir for the fiscal year 2023-24. 

Advertisement

Key officials from Jammu and Kashmir, including Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo and Principal Secretary of the Finance Department Santosh D Vaidya, have reportedly arrived in New Delhi to be present during the interim budget presentation in Parliament. Earlier, on February 1, the Union interim budget allocated Rs 37,277.74 crore specifically designated to bridge the resource gap in Jammu and Kashmir. 

For the fifth consecutive year, Jammu and Kashmir's budget is set to be presented in the Parliament, this time in the form of an interim budget. This is because of the absence of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly for the past five and a half years, necessitating the presentation of the Union Territory's budget under central rule. 

Advertisement

Farooq Abdullah on J&K interim budget

this interim budget is just a workable budget which is to be in operation till july, after which the main budget will be introduced.

Advertisement

Published February 5th, 2024 at 09:42 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

5 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

6 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

6 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

6 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

6 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

9 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

12 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

12 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

12 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

12 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

12 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

15 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

15 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

15 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

15 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

18 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

18 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

18 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defence2 hours ago

  2. Valentine's Week 2024: Movies To Watch On Rose Day

    Web Stories3 hours ago

  3. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videos3 hours ago

  4. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India News3 hours ago

  5. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleries3 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement