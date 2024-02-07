Advertisement

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the interim budget for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in the Lok Sabha today. This budget will cover the financial year 2024-25, alongside supplementary demands for grants for the ongoing fiscal year 2023-24.

The decision to present an interim budget is attributed to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections scheduled for April-May. The full-fledged budget is anticipated to be presented in June or July, following the formation of a new government at the Centre.

As per Lok Sabha business schedule, the Finance Minister will provide a statement detailing the estimated receipts and expenditure for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in the fiscal year 2024-25. Additionally, she will present a statement showcasing supplementary demands for grants concerning Jammu and Kashmir for the fiscal year 2023-24.

Key officials from Jammu and Kashmir, including Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo and Principal Secretary of the Finance Department Santosh D Vaidya, have reportedly arrived in New Delhi to be present during the interim budget presentation in Parliament. Earlier, on February 1, the Union interim budget allocated Rs 37,277.74 crore specifically designated to bridge the resource gap in Jammu and Kashmir.

For the fifth consecutive year, Jammu and Kashmir's budget is set to be presented in the Parliament, this time in the form of an interim budget. This is because of the absence of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly for the past five and a half years, necessitating the presentation of the Union Territory's budget under central rule.

Farooq Abdullah on J&K interim budget

this interim budget is just a workable budget which is to be in operation till july, after which the main budget will be introduced.