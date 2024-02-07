Advertisement

Mumbai: A massive fire broke out at a high-rise residential building in Mumbai’s Andheri West on Wednesday evening leading to a chaotic situation in the nearby area. The incident reportedly occurred on the 12th floor of the building, resulting in the trapping of a few people in the building.

According to the sources, on the information, local police teams along with fire brigade teams and other concerned agencies rushed to the spot and a rescue operation was immediately initiated.

People trapped in building were rescued

As per the fire department, the fire broke out at around 7.57 pm on Wednesday evening on the 12th floor of the high rise building named Pearl residency, located near Andheri sports club in Azad Nagar in Andheri West.

It is being said that the fire was confined to one flat on the 12th floor of the building. The fire brigade team reached the spot along with crane fire tenders and efforts to douse the fire were started.

Meanwhile, the people trapped inside the buildings were also rescued by the team. Video footage has also surfaced of the incident.

Sources claimed that the fire in the building was declared level 1. No injuries were reported till the time the news was being written.

Further details regarding the incident are being awaited.

