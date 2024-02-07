Updated January 29th, 2024 at 21:46 IST
Fire Breaks Out at Railway Station in Lucknow, Rescue Operation Underway
It is being claimed that a few people sustained burn injuries during the incident and were taken to hospital for treatment.
Lucknow: A massive fire broke out in a crane at Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar Railway Station on Monday evening leading to causing injuries to several people present at the spot. It is being said that the fire broke out in the crane while it was working at the railway station.
Sources claimed that a few people sustained burn injuries during the incident, leading to chaos like situation at the railway station.
On information, fire brigade teams along with fire tenders reached the spot and efforts were initiated to douse the fire.
Information was also passed to the local Vibhuti Khand police station, following which a police team reached the spot and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital for treatment.
A probe has been launched to ascertain the reason behind the incident.
Further details regarding the fire incident are being awaited.
Published January 29th, 2024 at 21:45 IST
