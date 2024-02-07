Advertisement

Lucknow: A massive fire broke out in a crane at Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar Railway Station on Monday evening leading to causing injuries to several people present at the spot. It is being said that the fire broke out in the crane while it was working at the railway station.

Sources claimed that a few people sustained burn injuries during the incident, leading to chaos like situation at the railway station.

Advertisement

On information, fire brigade teams along with fire tenders reached the spot and efforts were initiated to douse the fire.

Information was also passed to the local Vibhuti Khand police station, following which a police team reached the spot and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Advertisement

A probe has been launched to ascertain the reason behind the incident.

Further details regarding the fire incident are being awaited.

