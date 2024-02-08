English
Updated January 15th, 2024 at 22:01 IST

Fire Breaks Out in Kanpur's Residential Building, Several Feared Trapped

The incident took place in a building located in the Hasrat Mohani Compound, under Chamanganj police station. Rescue operations underway.

Abhishek Tiwari
Kanpur: A massive fire broke out in a residential building in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur on Monday evening leading to a panic like situation in the area. The incident took place in a building located in the Hasrat Mohani Compound, which comes under the jurisdiction of Chamanganj police station.

Sources claimed that several people got trapped in the building after fire and smoke engulfed the building leading to the blocking of exit areas. The information of the incident was immediately shared with the local police and fire department.

Trapped people were rescued using ladders and cranes, say sources

According to the fire department, on the information several vehicles of the fire brigade reached the spot and a rescue operation was initiated. The fire brigade personnel rescued several people including women and children trapped in the building.

It is being said that long ladders along with cranes were used to rescue the victims trapped in the building. Several videos of the fire personnel rescuing the trapped persons surfaced on social media.

The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained. The police are making an inquiry to ascertain the exact cause of the fire.

The rescue operations were underway late at night.

Further details awaited. 
 

Published January 15th, 2024 at 22:01 IST

