Advertisement

New Delhi: The first batch of over 60 Indian construction workers is going to Israel, Israeli envoy to India Naor Gilon said on Tuesday. In a post on X, he hoped that the workers would become 'ambassadors' of the great people-to-people relations between the two countries.

Today we had a farewell event from the first batch of 60+ Indian construction workers going to Israel under the G2G agreement.

This is an outcome of hard work of many, including @NSDCINDIA.

I’m sure that the workers become ‘ambassadors’ of the great P2P relations between 🇮🇳🇮🇱. pic.twitter.com/S94OQz4BTG — Naor Gilon (@NaorGilon) April 2, 2024

He said the workers are going to Israel under the framework of a government-to-government agreement and complimented India's National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) for the initiative. "Today we had a farewell event from the first batch of 60+ Indian construction workers going to Israel under the G2G agreement. This is an outcome of hard work of many, including @NSDCINDIA," Gilon said.

"I'm sure that the workers become 'ambassadors' of the great P2P relations between India and Israel," he said.

Advertisement

There is no official announcement yet on firming up any government-to-government agreement on employment of Indian workers in Israel.

Following the Israel-Hamas conflict, there were media reports that said the Israeli construction industry is looking at recruiting 100,000 Indian workers to replace the 90,000 Palestinians Last month, India said it is focusing on ensuring the safety and security of all its citizens in Israel in the wake of the death of an Indian in that country in a missile attack reportedly launched by Hezbollah.

Advertisement

"We have over 18,000 caregivers and other professionals in Israel. Their safety and security is of prime concern for us," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had said on March 8.