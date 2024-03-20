×

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 22:53 IST

Five Dead In Punjab's Sangrur After Consuming Spurious Liquor, Three Held

Five men died and as many were hospitalised after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Punjab's Sangrur district, police said on Wednesday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Five Dead In Punjab's Sangrur After Consuming Spurious Liquor, Three Held
Five Dead In Punjab's Sangrur After Consuming Spurious Liquor, Three Held | Image:PTI/ Representational
  • 2 min read
Chandigarh: Five men died and as many were hospitalised after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Punjab's Sangrur district, police said on Wednesday.

Three persons have been arrested in connection with the incident, they said.

The police received information on Wednesday that three men, residents of Gujran village in Sangrur's Dirba, died after consuming spurious liquor, said a police officer.

The toll in the incident later rose to five with two more deaths.

A case was registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and the Excise Act and a probe was launched, the police officer said.

The district administration also formed a five-member committee to investigate the matter, the police said.

The committee comprises Dirba sub-divisional magistrate, two officers of Dirba police -- deputy superintendent of police and a station house officer, a senior medical officer and an excise and taxation officer, they said.

The committee has been asked to submit a report on the matter in 72 hours, said Sangrur Deputy Commissioner Jitendra Jorwal.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the men had allegedly bought the liquor from a duo -- Sukhwinder Singh and Manpreet Singh, the police said, adding that both of them have been arrested.

The police later arrested another accused Gurlal Singh in connection with the case, they said.

Officials said a survey was conducted in Gujran village to find out if anyone else reported symptoms of deterioration in health.

They added that the matter was being thoroughly investigated.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa, while slamming the state government over the matter, asked Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema to take responsibility for the incident and resign from his post.

Cheema is a legislator from Dirba assembly seat.

Published March 20th, 2024 at 22:53 IST

