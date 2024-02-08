Advertisement

A day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah's meeting on the security scenario of Jammu and Kashmir, security forces will be implementing the 'J&K Security Plan 2024' on-ground to hit terror groups operating in the state. An 8-point plan was strategised earlier, and with the nod of the home minister, it will be implemented soon.

Officials' privy to the development said that it was a detailed plan that was drafted after getting inputs not only from Jammu and Kashmir Police but also from sister intelligence agencies.

The Indian Army, too, has shown faith in the 'J&K Security Plan 2024' for countering Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in J&K. The details of the key model were presented to Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh and Army Chief General Manoj Pandey.

The main aim of the 8-point 'J&K Security Plan 2024' is to neutralise a group of 25-30 terrorists, mostly trained Pakistan terrorists, from the twin districts of Pir Panjal, as well as Rajouri and Poonch.

The forces, especially the Jammu and Kashmir Police, will also focus on the oxygen network of Pakistani terrorists by arresting local Over Ground Workers who are extending help to terrorists for survival in the area.

For speedy operations, gathering of intelligence will be strengthened. It is expected that central intelligence agencies will strengthen their on-ground operations and local hands will be looped in.

The Indian Army has been asked to strengthen the border security grid with the help of the Border Security Force along the Line of Control, to prevent any infiltration by Pakistan terrorists who will try to take advantage of dense fog.

The fifth key point of the 'J&K Security Plan 2024' is action on social media handlers operating from Pakistan and spreading anti-India propaganda to destabilise Jammu and Kashmir.

Over 8,000 such handles were identified in 2023 by the J&K Police. The cops will also intensify the process of attachment of the properties of terror associates and terrorists from J&K who are operating from Pakistan. Kishtwar Police initiated the process for attachment of properties of 36 such terrorists based in PoJK on the first day of the year.

The J&K Security Plan for 2024 involves a robust initiative for extensive mobilisation and enhancement of Village Defence Groups, reinforcing community-driven security efforts.

Additionally, the strategic deployment of officers possessing adept intelligence and counter Insurgency skills in regions affected by terrorism aims to bolster preventive and responsive measures.