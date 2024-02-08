English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 9th, 2024 at 06:21 IST

Forces to implement Jammu and Kashmir Security Plan 2024 to wipe out Pakistan-sponsored terrorism

The main aim of the 8-point Jammu and Kashmir Security Plan 2024 is to neutralise a group of 25-30 terrorists in Pir Panjal, Rajouri and Poonch

Gursimran Singh
Forces to implement Jammu and Kashmir Security Plan 2024
Forces to implement Jammu and Kashmir Security Plan 2024 | Image:ANI - Representational image
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

A day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah's meeting on the security scenario of Jammu and Kashmir, security forces will be implementing the 'J&K Security Plan 2024' on-ground to hit terror groups operating in the state. An 8-point plan was strategised earlier, and with the nod of the home minister, it will be implemented soon.

Officials' privy to the development said that it was a detailed plan that was drafted after getting inputs not only from Jammu and Kashmir Police but also from sister intelligence agencies.

Advertisement

The Indian Army, too, has shown faith in the 'J&K Security Plan 2024' for countering Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in J&K. The details of the key model were presented to Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh and Army Chief General Manoj Pandey.

The main aim of the 8-point 'J&K Security Plan 2024' is to neutralise a group of 25-30 terrorists, mostly trained Pakistan terrorists, from the twin districts of Pir Panjal, as well as Rajouri and Poonch. 

Advertisement

The forces, especially the Jammu and Kashmir Police, will also focus on the oxygen network of Pakistani terrorists by arresting local Over Ground Workers who are extending help to terrorists for survival in the area. 

For speedy operations, gathering of intelligence will be strengthened. It is expected that central intelligence agencies will strengthen their on-ground operations and local hands will be looped in. 

Advertisement

The Indian Army has been asked to strengthen the border security grid with the help of the Border Security Force along the Line of Control, to prevent any infiltration by Pakistan terrorists who will try to take advantage of dense fog.

The fifth key point of the 'J&K Security Plan 2024' is action on social media handlers operating from Pakistan and spreading anti-India propaganda to destabilise Jammu and Kashmir.

Advertisement

Over 8,000 such handles were identified in 2023 by the J&K Police. The cops will also intensify the process of attachment of the properties of terror associates and terrorists from J&K who are operating from Pakistan. Kishtwar Police initiated the process for attachment of properties of 36 such terrorists based in PoJK on the first day of the year.

The J&K Security Plan for 2024 involves a robust initiative for extensive mobilisation and enhancement of Village Defence Groups, reinforcing community-driven security efforts. 

Advertisement

Additionally, the strategic deployment of officers possessing adept intelligence and counter Insurgency skills in regions affected by terrorism aims to bolster preventive and responsive measures.

Advertisement

Published January 3rd, 2024 at 08:43 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

8 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

8 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

11 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

11 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

11 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

14 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

14 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

14 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

18 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE: Discussion on Interim Budget 2024-25 to Resume in RS Today

    India News21 minutes ago

  2. BJP Seeks Probe Against Tejashwi for 'Consuming Liquor' in Bihar

    India News27 minutes ago

  3. Indian-American Student Sameer Kamath At Purdue Died By Suicide

    World28 minutes ago

  4. Boeing executive warns of potential changes to 737 production schedule

    Business News28 minutes ago

  5. Working hard on my skills: Prasidh Krishna details on his rehab process

    Sports 29 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement