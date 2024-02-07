Advertisement

Jammu & Kashmir: The Jammu and Kashmir administration has seized the ancestral property of former BJP Cabinet minister Bali Bhagat in Kishtwar district. The property, consisting of 8 kanal and 6 marlas of land with a 3-storey building, has been confiscated under the Roshni Act, according to an order issued by the Tehsildar Kishtwar.

The order states that the land, registered under mutation numbers 1997 and 2379, was occupied under the Roshni Act and belonged to individuals including Bali Bhagat. Despite multiple notices from the District Administration Kishtwar to vacate the property, the concerned individuals reportedly ignored them. Consequently, a Revenue team was appointed to seize the premises, which also houses a Para medical college, now sealed by the District Administration Kishtwar.

The order also mentioned that several notices have been served to the above said persons to vacate the said property, but they ignored the notices issued by the District Administration Kishtwar.

Slamming the BJP, 's DPAP Spokesperson Thakur Randeep Bhandari said that this is a step that needs to be appreciated where more than 08 kanals of land where a nursing college was established has been seized. "We also demand that action also needs to be taken against those who tampered their documents to acquire government land which did loss of exchequer in crores to Jammu and Kashmir," he added.

Despite Republic's attempts to contact former BJP Minister Bali Bhagat for his response, he was unavailable for comment. Once he provides his version, the copy will be updated accordingly.



What is Roshni Act ?

Jammu and Kashmir State Land (Vesting of Ownership to Occupants) Act, 2001 also known as Roshni Act was formed during Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah's government in 2001. The law granted ownership of Jammu and Kashmir state lands to unauthorized occupants of those lands with the aim of raising money for power projects. In November 2020, Union Territory administration has declared the Jammu & Kashmir State Land (Vesting of Ownership to the Occupants) Act, 2001 as "null and void", weeks after J&K High Court ordered a CBI investigation into Rs 25,000 crore land scam.