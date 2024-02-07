English
Updated January 25th, 2024 at 16:52 IST

Former DMK Secretary R Krishnan Alias Payya Gounder Ends Life At His Farmhouse

R Krishnan aka Payya Gounder, former secretary of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), died by suicide on Thursday.

Shweta Parande
Former DMK Secretary R Krishnan Alias Payya Gounder Ends Life At His Farmhouse
Former DMK Secretary R Krishnan Alias Payya Gounder Ends Life At His Farmhouse | Image:Facebook
Coimbatore: R Krishnan also known as Payya Gounder, former secretary of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), died by suicide on Thursday. He was 65.

Reports quote police sources as saying that Gounder took the extreme step in the early hours at his farmhouse on Kalapatti-Kurumbapalayam Road near the city in Tamil Nadu.

Gounder was found hanging from the ceiling at his farmhouse, when his staff rushed him to a private hospital. However, doctors declared him “brought dead”.

The Kovilpalayam Police have registered a case and further investigation is on.

Payya Gounder’s career with DMK

R Krishnan aka Gounder represented DMK in the assembly elections in 2016 and 2021.

R Krishnan alias Payya Gounder served as in-charge, DMK Coimbatore District (West), and president of the Kalapatti town panchayat.

Published January 25th, 2024 at 16:52 IST

