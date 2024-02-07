Advertisement

Sambhal: A distressing incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal was captured on camera as a young man rushed to a hospital in a state of panic, pleading for help after consuming rat poison. The incident, which occurred on Sunday (January 28) in the Kaledevee Police Station area of Sambhal, involved a 23-year-old man identified as Satendra Kumar.

The dramatic scene was caught on video, showing Satendra running and crying for help as he entered the hospital premises. The footage, now circulating on social media, depicts the alarming moments as the young man desperately sought assistance. Local reports suggested that the situation escalated following a heated altercation with his family members at home, leading him to ingest the toxic substance. Following initial treatment, he was referred to another hospital for further medical attention. Currently stable, he is undergoing medical care at a private hospital in Bareilly.

संभल के इन भाईसाहब ने घर पर अनबन के बाद कोई विषाक्त प्रदार्थ खा लिया, ख़ुद दौड़कर हॉस्पिटल पहुँचने के बाद देखिए इनका हाल । pic.twitter.com/5fUGSW9RBH — Anurag Chaddha (@AnuragChaddha) January 29, 2024

According to statements from his father as quote by local media, Satendra has been grappling with mental health issues since 2020 and had been distressed for several days. The video footage reveals his panicked entry into the hospital, where he can be heard screaming, "Doctor saab mujhe bacha lo, maine zeher kha liya hai" (Doctor, please save me as I have consumed poison). The distressed man quickly finds a stretcher, and medical professionals begin attending to him.

Accompanying individuals presented the packet of rat poison reportedly consumed by Satendra. Acknowledging the mental health aspect of the incident, the police have initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the distressing episode.