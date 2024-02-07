Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 14:48 IST

Frantic Man Seeks Urgent Medical Aid After Ingesting Rat Poison, Screams 'Doctor mujhe bacha lo...'

Following initial treatment, he was referred to another hospital. Currently stable, he is undergoing medical care at a private hospital in Bareilly.

Digital Desk
Man Seeks Urgent Medical Aid After Ingesting Rat Poison
Man Seeks Urgent Medical Aid After Ingesting Rat Poison | Image:Social Media
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Sambhal: A distressing incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal was captured on camera as a young man rushed to a hospital in a state of panic, pleading for help after consuming rat poison. The incident, which occurred on Sunday (January 28) in the Kaledevee Police Station area of Sambhal, involved a 23-year-old man identified as Satendra Kumar.

The dramatic scene was caught on video, showing Satendra running and crying for help as he entered the hospital premises. The footage, now circulating on social media, depicts the alarming moments as the young man desperately sought assistance. Local reports suggested that the situation escalated following a heated altercation with his family members at home, leading him to ingest the toxic substance. Following initial treatment, he was referred to another hospital for further medical attention. Currently stable, he is undergoing medical care at a private hospital in Bareilly.

Advertisement

According to statements from his father as quote by local media, Satendra has been grappling with mental health issues since 2020 and had been distressed for several days. The video footage reveals his panicked entry into the hospital, where he can be heard screaming, "Doctor saab mujhe bacha lo, maine zeher kha liya hai" (Doctor, please save me as I have consumed poison). The distressed man quickly finds a stretcher, and medical professionals begin attending to him.

Advertisement

Accompanying individuals presented the packet of rat poison reportedly consumed by Satendra. Acknowledging the mental health aspect of the incident, the police have initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the distressing episode.

Advertisement

Published January 30th, 2024 at 14:48 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

12 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

13 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

13 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

13 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

13 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

16 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

19 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

19 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

19 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

19 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

19 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Harda Fire: 11 Killed, 100 Injured, 60 Houses Gutted; 2 Arrested

    India News10 minutes ago

  2. Chamari Athapaththu opens up on her initial WPL auction snub

    Sports 14 minutes ago

  3. SpiceJet Plans to Boost Flight Connectivity to Ayodhya and Lakshadweep

    India News17 minutes ago

  4. PM Modi Knows Only Kejriwal Can Challenge Him So...: Atishi on ED Raids

    India News19 minutes ago

  5. Canara Bank hits 52-week high on stock split announcement

    Business News19 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement