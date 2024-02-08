Advertisement

New Delhi: The Indian Railways on Tuesday announced that its initiative ‘Startup for Railways’ gained massive momentum since its launch with 1251 entities registering with innovative business ideas.

Indian Railways had taken an important initiative in the field of innovation through participation of start-ups and other entities. “Startups for Railways" initiative was launched by Ministry of Railways in June 2022.

As part of this initiative, the Objective is to leverage innovative technologies developed by Indian Startups, MSMEs, Innovators, Entrepreneurs to improve operational efficiency and safety on Indian Railways.

“Ministry of Railways aims to address quality, reliability and maintainability-related issues of the Indian Railways. Under the policy, the Startup, MSME, Innovator, Entrepreneur will have exclusive ownership of Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) created in the project,” the ministry said.

The value of 23 awarded projects is approx. Rs. 43.87 Cr. Total entities registered on Innovation Portal-1251, Startups- 248, Individual Innovators- 671, MSMEs-142, R&D organizations/Institutes-58, Proprietorship, Partnership firms, Company, LLP, JV, Consortium-47, NGOs-19, Others-66 “Ministry aims to address quality, reliability and maintainability-related issues of the Indian Railways.

Funding scheme will be on a cost sharing basis in equal proportion (50:50), between Indian Railways and Startup, MSME, Innovator, Entrepreneur. Under the policy, the Startup, MSME, Innovator, Entrepreneur will have exclusive ownership of Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) created in the project," the ministry said.