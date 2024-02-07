Ghaziabad Man Shoots Wife, Later Dies by Suicide, Police Suspect Psychological Issues

Advertisement

Ghaziabad: A chilling case of a suspected double murder has emerged near a de-addiction center in Ghaziabad's Madhuban Bapudham police station area. Two lifeless bodies were discovered, identified as Vinod Chaudhary (45) and Deepak Chaudhary (35), a married couple residing in Mahendra Enclave, Kavi Nagar.

According to police officials, early Tuesday morning brought the grim revelation of firearm injuries on both bodies, with mobile phones found nearby. Initial findings indicate that Vinod Chaudhary allegedly shot his wife before taking his own life. The couple had left home the previous night in their vehicle.

Ghaziabad DCP City Zone KG Singh, in an exclusive statement to Republic, shared insights into the family dynamics. The Chaudharys were a nuclear family with two children, a 14-year-old girl, and a 7-year-old boy. During counseling, the children disclosed instances of their father's occasional outbursts towards their mother.

Vinod, a former employee at a company named Moserware, had been grappling with psychological issues, and treatment was underway. The family was aware of his struggles, including recent firearm acquisition.

The local investigative team swiftly responded to the incident, conducting inspections, collecting evidence, and retrieving both bodies for post-mortem examination. A vehicle, believed to be the one the couple used, was recovered at the scene, along with a pistol and cartridges found on Vinod's person. Further revelations during family interrogation painted a picture of Vinod's long-standing battle with depression, often expressing his intent to harm his wife if he were to die.