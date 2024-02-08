English
Updated January 16th, 2024 at 19:36 IST

Global Call for Lord Ram's Historic Return: Rambhakts Urged to Share Views Using #Shriramhomecoming

To commemorate the historic occasion, a global initiative is urging all Rambhakts to share their thoughts and emotions through short video messages.

Kriti Dhingra
Image:Republic Digital
New Delhi: In an event that echoes across five centuries, the long-awaited return of Lord Ram to his abode has stirred unparalleled emotions in the hearts of devotees worldwide. To commemorate this historic occasion, a global initiative is urging all Rambhakts to share their thoughts and emotions through short video messages. The campaign aims to enhance the grandeur of the welcome for Ram Lalla, and ensure a collective celebration of this historic event.

Through a post on ‘X’, the organizers are encouraging Rambhakts from every corner of the globe to participate in expressing their sentiments on Lord Ram's return through the hashtag: #ShriRamHomecoming. Devotees worldwide have been invited to post their videos on various social media platforms, after including their full name, location, and a brief personal note to add a personal touch to the messages.

The call to action seeks to create a virtual mosaic of devotion that transcends geographical boundaries –  in celebrating the return of Lord Ram – hailed as The Greatest Unifier of All Times. The initiative is aimed at encouraging participants to express their gratitude, joy, and reflections on the spiritual and cultural significance of the moment, fostering a global sense of unity and shared celebration.

“In the spirit of unity and celebration, the organizers look forward to witnessing the global response to this call for expressions of devotion, creating an enduring tapestry of love and reverence for Shri Ram's return after five centuries”, a post by the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra on ‘X’, read.

Published January 16th, 2024 at 18:35 IST

