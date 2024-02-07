Advertisement

Good news awaits devotees in Chhattisgarh as Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai is all set to flag off the inaugural journey of the much-anticipated 'Aastha Special' train service from Durg to Ayodhya on February 7, 2024. This development comes just a day after the grand Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla at the newly-built Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

The second phase of Aastha trains is scheduled to commence on February 29, 2024, providing an extended opportunity for devotees to embark on this spiritual journey. The registration fee for the pilgrimage has been reportedly fixed at Rs 1400, and the government will cover additional expenses, including boarding, lodging, and meals.

To be a part of this divine expedition, interested beneficiaries must complete their registration by January 24, 2024. In the first phase, approximately 1440 individuals will benefit from the scheme, with each assembly constituency selecting 72 pilgrims.

To ensure a smooth and secure journey, passenger names will be forwarded in advance to senior railway-security officials at relevant stations along the route. Ticket bookings for the Aastha Special train can be made through IRCTC.

Moreover, on a broader scale, the central government is launching 66 Aastha Special trains from various locations across India, each consisting of 22 coaches. This initiative aims to facilitate spiritual travel for devotees and strengthen the connectivity between different regions.