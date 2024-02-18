Advertisement

Noida: The Union government of India is putting a special focus on the heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning (HVAC) sector, keeping it in the list of sunrise industries of the country, which is expected to contribute a big chunk in the nation’s economy boost in the coming time. Following the central government’s steps to emphasize the sector, the experts believe that the industry is poised for an unprecedented growth due to increased demand in the coming years.

During the central government’s interim budget this year, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman allocated Rs 11.11 lakh crore for the infrastructure, which is being considered as a big boost for the industry.

HVAC has been recognised as ‘Sunrise' industry

Furthermore, the Indian government’s recognition of the industry as a ‘sunrise industry’ in 2020 prompted the launch of the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative to promote domestic manufacturing.

Industry stakeholders and big players shared their views during the ACREX India event, which was being held at Greater Noida organised by industry bodies.

President (ISHRAE) Yogesh Thakkar said, “As we observe the remarkable growth trajectory of the HVAC industry and the significant strides achieved through initiatives like the Atal Community Innovation Centre (ACIC) programme, ACREX India emerges as a symbol of opportunity and progress.”

He said advancements in HVAC technology, such as variable refrigerant flow systems and predictive maintenance using machine learning algorithms, are revolutionizing energy efficiency, cost reduction, and sustainability in both residential and commercial settings.

Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets India, said the event serves as a catalyst for driving the adoption of environmentally conscious practices within the HVAC and refrigeration sector. He added that the industry is working on sustainability, keeping in priority decarbonization, contributing in achieving India’s net-zero emission goal by 2070.

It is being speculated that by 2030, the number of Indian cities having population exceeding one million will increase from 42 to 68, driving the demand for HVAC systems. Additionally, with over 50 per cent of the country’s buildings expected to be constructed in the next two decades, the market holds vast potential.

The government’s focus on fostering self-reliance through initiatives like ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ further expected to fuel the growth.

An official said that at present the Indian air-conditioning and refrigeration industry stands at approximately USD 9 billion, with residential ACs contributing USD 3 billion and commercial refrigeration and air-conditioning contributing a significant USD 6 billion.

