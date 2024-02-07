Advertisement

Vadodara: A massive blast that occurred at a pharma factory in Gujarat’s Vadodara resulted in massive destruction at the site creating a panic like situation. The unfortunate incident took place on Wednesday afternoon claiming the lives of as many as three people and leaving one person seriously injured.

On information the local police team along with senior police officials, fire brigade teams and other concerned authorities rushed to the site and a rescue operation was initiated.

Blast reportedly occurred due to gas leakage

According to police sources, it is being claimed that the blast occurred due to a gas leakage, however, the police are trying to ascertain the exact cause behind the incident. A case under relevant sections has been registered and further investigation is being conducted.

It is being said that the blast was so massive that it led to a mass destruction at the site. One person also got injured during the incident, who has been admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police sources stated that the blast was caused due to a gas leakage at a pharmaceutical factory located at Ekalbara Village in Padra Taluka of Vadodara on Wednesday afternoon.

As per information, four workers were present at the site when a leakage from a gas pipe at Oneiro Lifecare's plant triggered a blast at around 2 pm, leaving them injured, Padra police inspector LB Tadvi said.

All the injured workers were rushed to a hospital in Vadodara where three of them died during treatment. Further investigation was underway, he said.

Further details regarding the incident are being awaited.



