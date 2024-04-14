The car could not flee due to congestion on the road and the driver was arrested, officials said. | Image: Freepik/ Representational

Gurugram: A constable of Gurugram traffic police was injured on being allegedly hit by a car and dragged on its bonnet for about 100 metres after he asked the driver to pull over, officials said on Saturday.

However, the car could not flee due to congestion on the road and the driver was arrested, they said.

The incident took place around 6 pm on Friday at the Sector 4/7 Chowk where Ajay Pal was posted on traffic duty.

Meanwhile, a white car with tinted windowpanes was seen going from the Chowk towards Sector 9, he said, Pal said in his complaint.

When he asked the driver to stop the car, the driver allegedly hit Pal and dragged him on the bonnet.

"I yelled at the driver to stop the car, but he kept driving with me on the car's bonnet for around 100 metres," the constable said.

After the car got stuck in a jam, the driver finally stopped his car and other cops caught hold of him, he added. According to the police, the constable got injured in the incident and was admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

Based on Pal's complaint, an FIR was registered against the accused driver under Sections 279 (rash driving), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public function) of the Indian Penal Code at New Colony police station on Friday, they said.

The police arrested the accused, who was identified as Amit, a resident of Barauna village in Sonipat district, SHO Avtar Singh said.

"The accused car driver was let off on bail after he joined the investigation and traffic police have issued a challan to him. Further probe is underway," he added.