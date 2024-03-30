×

Updated March 29th, 2024 at 23:29 IST

Haryana Police Arrest Farmer Activist Jalbera

The Haryana Police has arrested farmer activist Navdeep Singh Jalbera in connection with an FIR lodged during the farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' stir in February.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Haryana Police Arrest Farmer Activist Jalbera | Image:PTI/Representational
Ambala: The Haryana Police has arrested farmer activist Navdeep Singh Jalbera in connection with an FIR lodged during the farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' stir in February. The arrest comes ahead of a gathering by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and the Kisan Mukti Morcha on March 31 to pay homage to Shubhkaran Singh, a 21-year-old farmer from Bathinda, who was killed in a clash at Punjab-Haryana border on February 21.

The Ambala Police Thursday arrested Jalbera from Mohali.

He was later produced in court for a two-day remand by the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) staff of the Haryana Police.

Police said Jalbera was arrested in connection with a case registered here on February 13 under various IPC Sections, including 307 (attempt to murder) and assault on policemen.

Jalbera, a native of the eponymous village near Ambala, became famous as the "water cannon man" for climbing on top of a police water cannon in November 2020 during the farmers' movement against the now-repealed farm laws.

In 2020, thousands of farmers marched towards Delhi and held agitation for several months at the national capital's Singhu and Tikri border despite heavy police barricading.

Rohit Jain, counsel for Jalbera, said police have arrested three people, including him, in connection with the February case.

The FIR names 20 farmers including several top leaders.

Jain said the farmers have denied the police charges.

Police pleaded in the court that Jalbera's remand was required to recover his car and other weapons used in the agitation.

Farmers camping at the two border points of Punjab and Haryana had recently said they would continue their agitation until their demands are met.

The SKM (non-political) and the Kisan Mukti Morcha are spearheading the 'Delhi Chalo' march to press the government to accept their demands, including a legal guarantee for the minimum support price.

The farmers from Punjab have been camping since February 13 at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points.

Both border points have a police deployment and a total barricading.

Shubhkaran Singh was killed during a clash with police at Khanauri border point on the Punjab-Haryana border. Twelve police personnel were also injured in the clashes The clash occurred when some farmers rushed to the barricades to breach them and were stopped by security personnel. 

Published March 29th, 2024 at 23:29 IST

