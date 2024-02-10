Advertisement

New Delhi: In preparation for the upcoming 'Delhi Chalo' march by farmers on February 13, the Haryana Police has deployed 50 companies of central paramilitary forces, including the Rapid Action Force and Central Reserve Police Force. These precautionary measures taken by authorities are determined to prevent any disturbances to peace and harmony.

The farmers' unions, including the Samyukta Kisan Morcha and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, have announced that they will march to Delhi to demand reforms, notably the enactment of a law guaranteeing a minimum support price (MSP) for crops. However, the SKM, which led the 2020 farmers' protest against the now-repealed farm laws, is not part of this particular march.

A recent meeting between a delegation of Union ministers and farmer leaders resulted in assurances of further dialogue, but the farmers remain committed to their plan to proceed with the march.

In response to these developments, the Haryana Police has taken measures, deploying forces strategically across the state. Home Minister Anil Vij has said that maintaining peace is important, assuring the public of foolproof security arrangements.

To prevent the farmers from reaching Delhi via Haryana, the police, as per a PRI report, have planned to seal the borders with Punjab. They have already fortified key entry points, such as the Ambala-Shambhu border, Khanauri-Jind, and the Dabwali border, with concrete blocks, barbed wire, and other obstacles.

Local authorities have also engaged with village leaders to discourage participation in the march, and strict actions have been threatened against those who defy regulations. Additionally, fuel stations have been instructed not to serve vehicles displaying farmers' union flags.

Despite these efforts, farmer unions continue to mobilise, conducting meetings and making logistical preparations for the march. In response, the district administration has imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) to maintain order.

The police have issued warnings against unauthorised participation and damage to public property, with potential legal consequences for offenders. They have also advised against renting vehicles for the march, threatening impoundment and registration cancellation.

Beyond the demand for the MSP guarantee, farmers seek broader reforms, including the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, pensions for farmers and labourers, farm debt waivers, and justice for victims of previous violence incidents.

This mobilisation is similar to the massive protests of 2020, where farmers from Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh staged a year-long demonstration at Delhi's border points against the now-repealed farm laws.