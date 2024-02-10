Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 9th, 2024 at 22:15 IST

Haryana Police Fortify Borders, Prepare for 'Delhi Chalo' March with 50 Paramilitary Companies

Home Minister Anil Vij has said that maintaining peace is important, assuring the public of foolproof security arrangements.

Digital Desk
Paramilitary personnel stand guard in Haryana's Nuh
Paramilitary personnel stand guard in Haryana's Nuh | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: In preparation for the upcoming 'Delhi Chalo' march by farmers on February 13, the Haryana Police has deployed 50 companies of central paramilitary forces, including the Rapid Action Force and Central Reserve Police Force. These precautionary measures taken by authorities are determined to prevent any disturbances to peace and harmony.

The farmers' unions, including the Samyukta Kisan Morcha and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, have announced that they will march to Delhi to demand reforms, notably the enactment of a law guaranteeing a minimum support price (MSP) for crops. However, the SKM, which led the 2020 farmers' protest against the now-repealed farm laws, is not part of this particular march.

Advertisement

A recent meeting between a delegation of Union ministers and farmer leaders resulted in assurances of further dialogue, but the farmers remain committed to their plan to proceed with the march.

In response to these developments, the Haryana Police has taken measures, deploying forces strategically across the state. Home Minister Anil Vij has said that maintaining peace is important, assuring the public of foolproof security arrangements.

Advertisement

To prevent the farmers from reaching Delhi via Haryana, the police, as per a PRI report, have planned to seal the borders with Punjab. They have already fortified key entry points, such as the Ambala-Shambhu border, Khanauri-Jind, and the Dabwali border, with concrete blocks, barbed wire, and other obstacles.

Local authorities have also engaged with village leaders to discourage participation in the march, and strict actions have been threatened against those who defy regulations. Additionally, fuel stations have been instructed not to serve vehicles displaying farmers' union flags.

Advertisement

Despite these efforts, farmer unions continue to mobilise, conducting meetings and making logistical preparations for the march. In response, the district administration has imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) to maintain order.

The police have issued warnings against unauthorised participation and damage to public property, with potential legal consequences for offenders. They have also advised against renting vehicles for the march, threatening impoundment and registration cancellation.

Advertisement

Beyond the demand for the MSP guarantee, farmers seek broader reforms, including the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, pensions for farmers and labourers, farm debt waivers, and justice for victims of previous violence incidents.

This mobilisation is similar to the massive protests of 2020, where farmers from Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh staged a year-long demonstration at Delhi's border points against the now-repealed farm laws.

Advertisement

Published February 9th, 2024 at 22:15 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Arrives In Style

10 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhanth Looks Uber Cool

10 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Shines In White

10 hours ago
Isha Malviya

Isha Stuns In Casual Look

10 hours ago
#RealBharatRatnas

Bharat Ratna

10 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Go For Vacation

Sid-Kiara Vacation

12 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha On Kiss Day

13 hours ago
Kajol

Kajol's Day Out

13 hours ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Flaunts Her Style

13 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Dastur's OOTD

14 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Comfy Outfit

14 hours ago
Armaan Mallik

Armaan Caught On Cam

17 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo Ups Her Fashion Game

18 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid-Mira Snapped

18 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Black

18 hours ago
Mark Ruffalo

Mark Thanks Jennifer

18 hours ago
Shweta Tiwari

Shweta In Red Saree

18 hours ago
Rajiniknath

Rajiniknath Meets Ajmal

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Jammu and Kashmir: NIA Raids Over Dozen Locations in Terror Conspiracy

    India News25 minutes ago

  2. Balanced risks, no rush for rate cuts: Fed's Logan

    Business News26 minutes ago

  3. WWE SmackDown Results: Explosive action unfolds in Charlotte

    Sports 29 minutes ago

  4. How much Rishi Sunak paid in tax?

    Economy News33 minutes ago

  5. 41-Year-Old Indian-Origin Techie Dies After Being Assaulted on US Street

    World35 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement