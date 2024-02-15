Updated February 15th, 2024 at 16:53 IST
HD Deve Gowda Rushed to Hospital After Complaints of Respiratory Issues
Former Prime Minister and JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda was rushed to a hospital in Manipal after he complained of breathing issues.
Digital Desk
- India
- 1 min read
Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal Secular (JDS) supremo HD Deve Gowda was on Thursday rushed from his house to a hospital in Manipal after he complained of breathing issues. | Image:PTI (File Photo)
Manipal: Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal Secular (JDS) supremo HD Deve Gowda was on Thursday rushed from his house to a hospital in Manipal after he complained of breathing issues.
According to the latest update provided by the hospital authorities, Gowda was admitted to Manipal Hospital this morning for respiratory illness under Dr Satyanarayana Mysore.
His current condition is stable and is monitored by team of specialists, a release from the Manipal Hospital stated.
(With inputs from Prajwal Prasad)
Published February 15th, 2024 at 16:53 IST
