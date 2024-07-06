Published 22:01 IST, July 6th 2024
Heavy Downpour in Himachal Shuts Down 150 Roads, Dharamshala Records Highest Rainfall
According to the emergency operation centre, 150 roads are closed including 111 in Mandi, 13 in Sirmaur, 9 in Shimla, 8 each in Chamba and Kullu, and 1 in Kangra district, for traffic following torrential rains.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Medha Singh
Heavy Rainfall Lashes Himachal Pradesh | Image: X/ Representational
