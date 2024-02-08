Guwahati: The Assam government is poised to present bills outlawing polygamy and child marriage in the State during the upcoming Budget Session of the Assam Legislative Assembly, commencing on February 5, said the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The much-anticipated legislation has completed all formalities and will be introduced in the Assembly next month. Confirming this, Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma who was briefing the media at the Lok Sewa Bhawan in Dispur, on Thursday said that all the formalities have been completed.

"The Committee which was constituted to make the bills have submitted their recommendations and the context, we will bring the bill in the next session of the Assam Legislative Assembly in February," the Chief Minister said.

The State government had explored all the technical aspects of the bill banning polygamy and in all likelihood it will need the consent of the President instead of the Governor, who generally put consent on bills passed by the Legislative Assembly.

Assam has recently seen two crackdowns against child marriage and after the bills banning both child marriage and polygamy is introduced and passed by the Assembly, a stringent law will be in place to check the offenders.

Earlier Chief Minister Sarma had said that the need for the bill banning polygamy is required in order to ensure the dignity of women. He also had said that most of the child marriages are the result of polygamy being in practice in some remote areas of the State as well as among the minority community in particular.