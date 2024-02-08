Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 12th, 2024 at 16:43 IST

Historic Move: Tamil Nadu Set to Carve Out 7 New Districts Soon

The state of Tamil Nadu that now has 38 districts last saw the creation of 6 new districts in the previous AIAIDMK government that lasted 10 years.

Varshini Ramu
Unveiling Seven New Districts to Redefine Administrative Landscape
Tamil Nadu Set to Carve Out 7 New Districts in Historic Move | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Chennai : Highly placed government sources informed Republic about Tamil Nadu is being gearing up to form seven new districts. The official announcement is anticipated in the near future.

When Tamil Nadu was established in 1956, it comprised only 13 districts. Over the years, with several restructuring initiatives, the state's district count has grown to 38. Notably, during Indian independence, the Madras Presidency, which later gave rise to four states, including Tamil Nadu, had a total of 26 districts. Out of these, ten districts still exist in the state: Chengalpet, Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Chennai, Madurai, Ramanathapuram, Salem, Thanjavur, Tirunelveli, and Trichy.

Advertisement

The previous AIADMK government, during its decade-long tenure, added six new districts: Tenkasi, Tirupattur, Kallakurichi, Ranipet, Chengalpet, and Mayiladudhurai. Now, under the current DMK government, reports suggest that discussions and meetings for the creation of seven new districts are in their final stages.

The proposed districts awaiting official recognition include Kumbakonam, Pollachi, Kovilpatti, Pazhani, Aarani, Virudhachalam, and Gobichettipalayam. Close sources to the Tamil Nadu government indicate that Chief Minister MK Stalin will make the official announcement and inaugurate these districts soon.

Advertisement

Reflecting on the historical context of district formations in the state, significant instances include the creation of Dharmapuri district in October 1966, Pudukottai district in January 1974, and Erode district in August 1979. The state underwent further administrative division in March 1985 when the old Ramanathapuram district split into Ramanathapuram, Sivagangai, and Virudhunagar districts.

In the same year, Dindugul district was formed in September, followed by the creation of Thoothukudi district in October by segregating it from the old Tirunelveli district. Noteworthy district formations also occurred in 2019 under the AIADMK government, with the division of the old Kancheepuram district into Chengalpet district, and in 2020, when the Mayiladudhurai district separated from the old Nagapattinam district.

Advertisement

The impending announcement of these new districts is expected to mark a significant chapter in Tamil Nadu's administrative landscape, reflecting the state's commitment to efficient governance and regional development.

Advertisement

Published January 12th, 2024 at 16:43 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

5 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

5 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

8 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

8 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

8 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

11 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

11 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

11 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

15 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World4 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment4 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement