Chennai : Highly placed government sources informed Republic about Tamil Nadu is being gearing up to form seven new districts. The official announcement is anticipated in the near future.

When Tamil Nadu was established in 1956, it comprised only 13 districts. Over the years, with several restructuring initiatives, the state's district count has grown to 38. Notably, during Indian independence, the Madras Presidency, which later gave rise to four states, including Tamil Nadu, had a total of 26 districts. Out of these, ten districts still exist in the state: Chengalpet, Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Chennai, Madurai, Ramanathapuram, Salem, Thanjavur, Tirunelveli, and Trichy.

The previous AIADMK government, during its decade-long tenure, added six new districts: Tenkasi, Tirupattur, Kallakurichi, Ranipet, Chengalpet, and Mayiladudhurai. Now, under the current DMK government, reports suggest that discussions and meetings for the creation of seven new districts are in their final stages.

The proposed districts awaiting official recognition include Kumbakonam, Pollachi, Kovilpatti, Pazhani, Aarani, Virudhachalam, and Gobichettipalayam. Close sources to the Tamil Nadu government indicate that Chief Minister MK Stalin will make the official announcement and inaugurate these districts soon.

Reflecting on the historical context of district formations in the state, significant instances include the creation of Dharmapuri district in October 1966, Pudukottai district in January 1974, and Erode district in August 1979. The state underwent further administrative division in March 1985 when the old Ramanathapuram district split into Ramanathapuram, Sivagangai, and Virudhunagar districts.

In the same year, Dindugul district was formed in September, followed by the creation of Thoothukudi district in October by segregating it from the old Tirunelveli district. Noteworthy district formations also occurred in 2019 under the AIADMK government, with the division of the old Kancheepuram district into Chengalpet district, and in 2020, when the Mayiladudhurai district separated from the old Nagapattinam district.

The impending announcement of these new districts is expected to mark a significant chapter in Tamil Nadu's administrative landscape, reflecting the state's commitment to efficient governance and regional development.