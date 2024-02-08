Advertisement

Jammu & Kashmir : In a step towards rejuvenating the cultural core of old Srinagar city, historic Habba Kadal Bridge, dating back to 1885, has undergone a remarkable transformation as part of the ‘Smart City project’.

On Tuesday, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated this historic bridge, marking a significant milestone in the city's journey towards progress and harmony.

Once a notorious epicenter for attacks, the rejuvenated Habba Kadal Bridge has emerged as a powerful symbol of transformation and unity. The remarkable change is especially important considering the historical affiliations of the area with the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) and Al Umar terror organizations.

Habba Kadal bears witness to a tragic chapter in history with the killing of Kashmiri Pandit 'Satish Tickoo' in February 1990, orchestrated by terrorists that include Farooq Ahmad Dar alias Bitta Karate and others.

The tragic incident unfolded as Satish Tickoo was shot dead near his residence in Habba Kadal, an act later claimed by members of now banned Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) organization Chairman JKLF and incarcinated leader Yasin Malik, have been accused of orchestrating targeted killings against the Kashmiri Pandit minority in the early 1990s, exacerbating a mass exodus from the Kashmir valley.

In a revealing video, Bitta Karate, confessed to killing Satish Tickoo, citing his alleged affiliation with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Despite Dar leaving the JKLF's terror ranks after their mass surrender led by Malik, he continued political activities for a separate Jammu and Kashmir.

Dar is currently incarcerated in Tihar jail following his arrest by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in 2019 on charges related to ‘terror funding’. Habba Kadal Bridge, previously tainted by violence, attacks on security forces, and grenade incidents, now stands as a symbol of new beginnings.

Its redevelopment is a key component of the smart city’s Downtown Urban Renewal plan, encompassing multiple projects aimed at restoring the historic essence of old Srinagar.

Transformed into a public space, Habba Kadal Bridge no longer allows vehicular traffic. The revamped area features thoughtfully designed seating arrangements, Gazebos, heritage-inspired wood-based fencing and lighting.

The meticulous attention to detail not only ensures aesthetic appeal but also pays homage to the rich cultural heritage of the old city.

“The change is palpable and it fills our hearts with optimism for what lies ahead. We now have a place that reflects our heritage and symbolizes a harmonious coexistence,” said Mohammad Yusuf, a shopkeeper.

“As we walk across the revitalized bridge, there’s a shared sense of joy and optimism among us. It’s a space that connects us to our past while paving the way for a harmonious and prosperous future,” said Advocate, Faizan Rashid Khan.

Once emblematic of conflict, the bridge now stands as proof of the power of collective efforts in building a brighter, more harmonious future. Some consider it a popular spot for taking selfies, while others enjoy the scenic view it offers.