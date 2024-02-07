Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 08:50 IST

Horrific Video Surfaces: Stray Dog Brutally Assaulted by Two Men with Sticks in Lucknow

A case has been registered at the Saadatganj police station, and the authorities assured that necessary legal actions are underway.

Digital Desk
Horrific Video Surfaces: Stray Dog Brutally Assaulted by Two Men with Sticks in Lucknow
Horrific Video Surfaces: Stray Dog Brutally Assaulted by Two Men with Sticks in Lucknow | Image:Social Media Video screengrab
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Lucknow: A shocking incident of brutal attack on a stray dog has come to light from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. A disturbing video surfaced on social media on Friday, February 2, in which two men were seen mercilessly attacking a dog with sticks, leaving the animal bloodied and with a broken leg. The incident has reportedly taken place under the Saadatganj police station limits on February 1.

The distressing footage shows two stray dogs peacefully sitting near a black gate when suddenly a man, armed with a stick, appears on the scene. While one of the dogs manages to escape, the other becomes the target of the assailant's aggression. The man repeatedly strikes the helpless dog with the stick, causing the animal to scream in pain. Moments later, another man joins the cruel act, wielding a stick and further assaulting the already injured dog, leaving it visibly bleeding.

Sensitive video warning - 

As the video went viral on social media, prompting widespread outrage, the Lucknow police acknowledged the gravity of the situation. A case has been registered at the Saadatganj police station, and the authorities assured that necessary legal actions are underway. However, the identities of the two accused individuals yet to be known.

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 08:49 IST

