New Delhi: Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government at the Centre is all geared up to fulfill another long-standing promise. The Narendra Modi government is preparing to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) ahead to the biggest political battle this year underlining fulfillment of another poll promise from party's manifestos after the construction and inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

The BJP appears to be working on pace to ensure the implementation of the UCC after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pitch for the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) at a political rally in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal. He had made it clear that in the run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP will go aggressive on its core, ideological issues like the abrogation of Article 370, implementation of CAA and others.

Uttarakhand set to become first state to implement UCC

The BJP centres its endorsement of the UCC around constitutional equality, in a similar vein to its government at the Centre, which declared the Triple Talaq a criminal offence relating it to gender justice.

The Uttarakhand government is set to implement the UCC in the coming days. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami recently stated that the draft on UCC has been prepared and work for implementation of it. While the BJP hopes to politically benefit from it, strong resistance to the UCC by Muslim groups and opposition parties is expected to cause a bit of trouble for the party.

The BJP has been emphasizing that the UCC is a lot more about family matters such as marriage, divorce, adoption and inheritance, other than religion. Amid the efforts to bring the UCC in India, let us analyse UCC, which remains to be a long-standing promise.

History

The debate for a uniform civil code dates back to the colonial period in India. It is being said that prior to British rule, under the East India Company, they tried to reform local social and religious customs by imposing Western ideologies on India.

A report released in October 1840 emphasized the importance and necessity of uniformity in codification of Indian law. It recommended that personal laws of Hindus and Muslims should be kept outside such codification. This separation of Hindus and Muslims before law was part of the ‘Divide and Rule’ policy of the British Empire that allowed them to exploit the fault lines among different communities and rule over India.

In India, the framers of the Constitution did envision a uniform set of laws that would replace the distinct personal laws of each religion that exist in the country. After the Shah Bano case in 1985, the Supreme court in multiple instances has expressed hope that the Parliament will enact the UCC, to foster national integration, and remove conflict of personal laws with the IPC, CrPC or other laws.

The court has also often held that personal laws derived from religious scriptures must be consistent with the constitution and cannot violate fundamental rights.

Currently, while the Hindus have to follow the Hindu code bill, Muslims (Muslim Personal law based on Sharia law) and other religions have been given the liberty to follow their own respective laws.

The Special Marriage Act, 1954, provides a form of civil marriage to any citizen irrespective of religion, thus permitting any Indian to have their marriage outside the realm of any specific religious personal law, providing significant protection to religious minorities which could not be found in the Personal Law of their religion such as the Muslim Personal Law.



What is UCC?

The Uniform Civil Code is a proposal in India to formulate and implement personal laws of citizens which apply to all citizens equally regardless of their religion, gender and sexual orientation. At present, personal laws of various communities are governed by their religious scriptures.

Implementation of a UCC across the nation is one of the contentious promises pursued by the ruling BJP. Personal laws are distinguished from public law and cover marriage, divorce, inheritance, adoption and maintenance.

While Article 25 to 28 of the Indian Constitution guarantees religious freedom to Indian citizens and allows religious groups to maintain their own affairs. Article 44 of the constitution expects the Indian state to apply directive principles and common law for all Indian citizens while formulating national policies.

BJP’s long-standing promise

The UCC was first included in the BJP’s manifesto during the general elections in 1998. It was also part of the party’s poll promises during the 2019 elections as well. It was even proposed for introduction in the Parliament for the first time in November 2019. Amid massive protests by the opposition MPs, the bill was however withdrawn to make certain amendments.

The bill was again brought for a second time in March 2020, but was not introduced again.

A plea was filed in the Delhi High Court which sought establishment of a judicial commission or a high level expert committee to direct the central government to prepare a draft of UCC in three months.

Several political parties, ranging from opposition parties to the BJP's own allies in the NDA have registered their objections for a UCC by the BJP.

BJP Manifesto 2019 highlighted a few of the promises including, abrogation of Article 370 (promise fulfilled), passing Citizenship Amendment Bill (promise fulfilled), forming Triple Talaq law (promise fulfilled), construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya (promise fulfilled), implementation of UCC among others.

Centre’s preparations for UCC

It is being said that the law commission (constituted to view constitutional provisions to implement) has sought views and is expected to come up with its recommendations soon. This happened months after the Centre told the Supreme Court that the Constitution obligated the State to have a UCC for its citizens.

It was also said before the Apex Court that people of different religions and denominations following different property and matrimonial laws was not good for the nation's unity.

States mulling for UCC

Not only the BJP-ruled central government, but implementation of the UCC is a long-pending project in the party’s manifesto in several states. Leading the race is Uttarakhand, where the state government appears to be set to become the first state in the country to implement the UCC. The Uttarakhand government formed a committee to review legal aspects of the implementation.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami recently said that the panel headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai has completed the work related to drafting of the code.

Apart from Uttarakhand, the BJP-led governments in Assam, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh have also announced the formation of committees. It is being said that having a central law will only strengthen the laws in the State.

UCC in force in Goa

The Goa Civil Code has been in force since Portuguese times and is considered a form of Uniform Civil Code, but it is quite complex on the ground. However, at present, Goa is the only state to have a UCC regardless of gender, religion and caste. According to Goa’s family law, every person regardless of religion, Hindu, Muslim and Christian have to follow the same rules related to things like succession, divorce and marriage.

In 1961 Marriage in Goa was a contract between 2 people belonging to different gender to live together and have a legal family that is registered in the civil registrar's offices.

There are also certain rules to which the people of Goa must abide by dealing with people who are prohibited to get married. However, it is also being said that Goa does not exactly have a UCC because it is not very strict due to some provisions like the Hindu men having the right to bigamy as it is mentioned under codes of usages and customs of gentle Hindus of Goa.

Challenges in implementation

In the process to implement the UCC in the country, the central government will have to tackle some certain challenges in pushing for a UCC, which will be applicable to all Indians, irrespective of religion, gender or caste.

As per experts, to replace many existing personal laws with one set of laws, which have been governing marriage, inheritance, adoption and divorces according to the region and religion, will be a difficult task. Concerns are being expressed regarding consideration of all such aspects separately.

It is also being anticipated that the new set of laws may address the issues polygamy that are often raised by Hindu groups.

There have been attempts to make the laws gender equal, but the complexity of it still exists. The government is working to bring the UCC keeping in view the interest of women and children.

However, the process required a large consultative process with various religious groups and various regional communities, who are in the habit of practicing their customs for centuries.

