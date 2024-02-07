Advertisement

Manali: Snow accumulated on the road surface at Atal Tunnel in Himachal Pradesh's Manali as the area witnessed heavy snowfall on Tuesday. Due to the heavy snowfall, the commuting through the tunnel also got halted during the early morning hours.

A video has also surfaced, wherein the tunnel is appearing to be completely choked by the snow.

#WATCH | Snow accumulated on road surface at Atal Tunnel in Himachal Pradesh's Manali as the area has been witnessing heavy snowfall



It is being said that the concerned authorities initiated efforts to remove the snow to ensure smooth vehicular movement through the tunnel.

