Updated February 6th, 2024 at 19:08 IST
HP: Snow Accumulates at Atal Tunnel After Heavy Snowfall in Manali Halting Vehicular Movement
The concerned authorities initiated efforts to remove the snow to ensure smooth vehicular movement through the tunnel.
Abhishek Tiwari
- India
- 1 min read
Snow accumulates at Atal Tunnel after heavy snowfall | Image:ANI
Advertisement
Manali: Snow accumulated on the road surface at Atal Tunnel in Himachal Pradesh's Manali as the area witnessed heavy snowfall on Tuesday. Due to the heavy snowfall, the commuting through the tunnel also got halted during the early morning hours.
A video has also surfaced, wherein the tunnel is appearing to be completely choked by the snow.
Advertisement
It is being said that the concerned authorities initiated efforts to remove the snow to ensure smooth vehicular movement through the tunnel.
Advertisement
Published February 6th, 2024 at 19:08 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Web Stories7 minutes ago
Galleries13 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.