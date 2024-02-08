English
Updated January 13th, 2024 at 18:04 IST

HPV Vaccination For Ages 9-14: Health Ministry Not Decided on Date, Know About HPV Vaccine

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is yet to decide on the commencement of HPV Vaccination drive to prevent cervical cancer.

Shweta Parande
HPV Vaccination For Ages 9-14: Know About HPV Vaccine
HPV Vaccine Cervavac | Image:Serum Institute of India
HPV Vaccination Campaign: In September 2022, the Serum Institute of India (SII) launched Cervavac, considered India's first indigenously developed Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine in collaboration with the Government of India. Cervavac is one of the Quadrivalent vaccines to be made available by the government and will be used in its campaign against cervical cancer.

There was speculation in the media that the government would launch its HPV Vaccination campaign in the second quarter of 2024. However, the  Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India has refuted the rumours.

The official account of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India on Twitter/X posted today, “There are some recent media reports on the launch of HPV vaccination campaign by @MoHFW_INDIA in the 2nd quarter of 2024. It is clarified that the Ministry is yet to take a decision on commencement of #HPV vaccination.” 

There are some recent media reports on the launch of HPV vaccination campaign by @MoHFW_INDIA in the 2nd quarter of 2024.

It is clarified that the Ministry is yet to take a decision on commencement of #HPV vaccination.

— Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) January 13, 2024

 

“Media reports claiming that the Government is set to roll out HPV Vaccination Campaign for girls in the 9-14 years age group are false and speculative. The Union Health Ministry is yet to take a decision on the roll out of HPV vaccination in the country. It is closely monitoring the incidences of cervical cancer cases in the country and is in regular touch with states and various health departments regarding this,” said the MOHFW in an official statement.

What are Bivalent, Quadrivalent and Nonavalent Vaccines?

Cervarix is an example of a Bivalent vaccine that primarily protects against HPV types 16 and 18, among some other HPV types. 

A Quadrivalent vaccine like Cervavac is designed in such a way that it will protect against at least four different types of a particular disease. 

While a Bivalent vaccine will protect against two types of a disease, a Nonavalent vaccine will aim to protect against at least nine variants of a disease. A Nonavalent HPV vaccine provides protection against HPV types 6, 11, 16, 18, 31, 33, 45, 52 and 58.

How will the HPV Vaccine help prevent Cervical Cancer?

The HPV vaccines, which are Quadrivalent, will help prevent the entry of four common infections – HPV 16, 18, 6 and HPV 11. The vaccines will help prevent infections and genital warts, which could lead to cervical cancer. Reports claim the HPV vaccine could prevent most cancers attributable to HPV.

Price of HPV Vaccine in India

The Cervavac vaccine is available in hospitals, priced between Rs. 2,000 for a single dose and Rs.4,000 for a double dose. However, the government is yet to declare the cost of HPV vaccination in India for its campaign.

HPV vaccination was first recommended in 2006 in India. Two years later in 2008, HPV vaccines of Bivalent and Quadrivalent nature were licensed in India. A Nonavalent HPV vaccine was licensed in 2018 in India.

Published January 13th, 2024 at 18:04 IST

