Water supply to be affected in Hyderabad on January 20-21 | Image: ANI

Hyderabad: Water supply in several areas of the city of Hyderabad will be affected over the weekend. The dates for the water supply disruption are January 20 and 21, 2024. The time for water supply disruption will be 6 am on January 20 to 6 am on January 21.

The reason for the water supply disruption in Hyderabad is repairs being carried out by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB).

Which areas in Hyderabad will see limited water supply?

Reports say that areas in Hyderabad that will have limited water supply over the coming weekend include Misrigunj, Bahadurpura, Kishan Bagh, Jahanuma, Mughal Pura and Darulshifa. The repairs are being carried out at Chandrayanagutta to stop a big leakage that occurred.

Earlier in January too, water supply had been stopped in Hyderabad for 24 hours from January 3-4. At the time, the HMWSSB was carrying out repairs on the pipeline at Santosh Nagar as part of the Krishna Drinking Water Supply Phase-1 project.

During the earlier disruption, the areas affected in Hyderabad included Mir Alam, Kishan Bagh, Santosh Nagar, Vinay Nagar, Saidabad, Chanchalguda, Yakuthpura, Madannapet, Riyasat Nagar, Aliabad, Boggula Kunta, Afzalgunj in the Old City, and Narayanguda, Adikmet, Shivam Road, Nallakunta, Chilukalguda, and Dilsukhnagar, say reports.

