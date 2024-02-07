English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 21st, 2024 at 09:03 IST

IIT-B Faces Criticism for Gaushala Inauguration & Geet Ramayan Recitation Ahead of Pran Pratishtha

IIT Bombay's Gaushala Inauguration and Geet Ramayan recitation drew criticism from APPSC, accusing it of abandoning secular principles ahead of Pran Prathistha.

Digital Desk
The IIT-Bombay administration is set to inaugurate a new gaushala and host a recitation of Geet Ramayan
The IIT-Bombay administration is set to inaugurate a new gaushala and host a recitation of Geet Ramayan | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Mumbai: The IIT-Bombay administration is set to inaugurate a new 'gaushala' and host a recitation of 'Geet Ramayan,' penned by Marathi poet G.D. Madgulkar. Scheduled to coincide around the same time as the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, as per a PTI report, these events have not been well-received by the Ambedkar Phule Periyar Study Circle, a left-leaning students' organisation at IITB, which has criticised the premier institute.

Accusations of Political Alignment 

The organisation expressed its disapproval on social media, accusing the institute of abandoning the principle of secularism in the Indian Constitution and succumbing to Hindutva political forces. "A line of events being carried out by the IIT Bombay administration shows it has started crawling in front of Hindutva political forces, giving up the principle of secularism in the Indian Constitution," tweeted APPSC IIT-B.

Denial by IIT Bombay and Counter-Allegations

Among the planned events is also a 'Shobha Yatra,' and a musical performance called 'Ramdhun.' The APPSC has alleged that the events are politically aligned, going against the institute's own guidelines that permit only "apolitical" activities by students and faculty. The institute, however, has denied orchestrating any such events, but APPSC has asserted that IIT Bombay is ‘lying’. The student organisation also shared a screengrab of an alleged official email, which has not been verified yet.

APPSC condemned the administration's decision to permit these events, citing a contradiction with guidelines issued on November 14, 2023. These guidelines explicitly restrict students and faculty from organising any events deemed "political" in nature. The collective argued that the institute, which had recently declared its commitment to remaining apolitical, is now allowing politically-aligned events while suppressing independent student collectives.

The guidelines for holding events on campus classified them into two categories – "purely non-political" and "potentially political." The latter, causing socio-political controversies, was advised to be avoided.

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement

Published January 21st, 2024 at 08:58 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

2 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

2 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

6 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

21 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Virat Kohli requests BCCI to be withdrawn from first 2 IND vs ENG Tests

    Sports 6 minutes ago

  2. Hamas proposes 3 stage 135-day truce for freeing hostages

    World13 minutes ago

  3. 70% of devices to be AI-native by 2026: Lenovo

    Tech 13 minutes ago

  4. Viral Video: Coffee Served in Ice-Cream Cones Gains Popularity| Watch

    Info16 minutes ago

  5. Pro Kabaddi League 2023/24: UP Yoddhas Go Down to Tamil Thalaivas

    Sports 17 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement