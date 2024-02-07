Advertisement

Mumbai: The IIT-Bombay administration is set to inaugurate a new 'gaushala' and host a recitation of 'Geet Ramayan,' penned by Marathi poet G.D. Madgulkar. Scheduled to coincide around the same time as the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, as per a PTI report, these events have not been well-received by the Ambedkar Phule Periyar Study Circle, a left-leaning students' organisation at IITB, which has criticised the premier institute.

Accusations of Political Alignment

The organisation expressed its disapproval on social media, accusing the institute of abandoning the principle of secularism in the Indian Constitution and succumbing to Hindutva political forces. "A line of events being carried out by the IIT Bombay administration shows it has started crawling in front of Hindutva political forces, giving up the principle of secularism in the Indian Constitution," tweeted APPSC IIT-B.

Denial by IIT Bombay and Counter-Allegations

Among the planned events is also a 'Shobha Yatra,' and a musical performance called 'Ramdhun.' The APPSC has alleged that the events are politically aligned, going against the institute's own guidelines that permit only "apolitical" activities by students and faculty. The institute, however, has denied orchestrating any such events, but APPSC has asserted that IIT Bombay is ‘lying’. The student organisation also shared a screengrab of an alleged official email, which has not been verified yet.

@iitbombay administration is clearly lying to the media that they haven't given permission for the Shobha Yatra and no official event is happening. The students have received an official invitation mail today for the Shri Ram shobha yatra. Why these lies? @TOIIndiaNews pic.twitter.com/23zDvg9Khm — APPSC IIT Bombay (@AppscIITb) January 20, 2024

APPSC condemned the administration's decision to permit these events, citing a contradiction with guidelines issued on November 14, 2023. These guidelines explicitly restrict students and faculty from organising any events deemed "political" in nature. The collective argued that the institute, which had recently declared its commitment to remaining apolitical, is now allowing politically-aligned events while suppressing independent student collectives.

The guidelines for holding events on campus classified them into two categories – "purely non-political" and "potentially political." The latter, causing socio-political controversies, was advised to be avoided.

