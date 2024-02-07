English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 19th, 2024 at 17:40 IST

IMD Issues Red Alert For North India, Dense Fog, Cold Days Likely

The IMD said, due to ‘Jet Stream Winds’ prevailing over North India, cold day conditions and dense fog are likely in the region for the next 3 days.

Abhishek Tiwari
Weather forecast
IMD issues red alert for North India. | Image:PTI/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Amid severe cold conditions in the North India region, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued a red alert for the region for the next five days. It has been said that due to ‘Jet Stream Winds’ prevailing over North India, cold to very cold day conditions are likely to be experienced in North India for the next three days.

Not only this, dense to very dense fog conditions are also likely to continue to prevail over North India during the next five days. The temperature has dipped to around 2 degree Celsius at several places in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan in the region.

Advertisement

Temperature at some isolated pockets are below normal, says IMD

According to the IMD, “The ‘Jet Stream Winds’ of the order of 130-140 knots at 12.6 km above mean sea level are prevailing over the plains of North India. It is leading to subsidence of cold air and enhancing cold wave conditions over North India. Similar intensity of Jet Stream Winds is likely to continue during next 3-4 days.”

Advertisement

The forecast department also mentioned that minimum temperatures in the isolated pockets of North Rajasthan, South Uttar Pradesh and South Haryana are in the range of 2-5 degree Celsius, which is below normal. While the temperature over most parts of Punjab, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, along with remaining parts of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh remained between 6-10 degree Celsius.

The IMD stated that today, the lowest minimum temperature of 2.4 degree Celsius was reported at Bikaner (West Rajasthan) and Kanpur (East Uttar Pradesh).

Advertisement

Very dense fog conditions predicted in North India

The IMD further predicted that dense to very dense fog conditions are very likely to prevail for a few hours in the night and in the morning over many parts of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh till Saturday morning and in some parts for subsequent four days.

Advertisement

“Dense to very dense fog conditions are also very likely to prevail in morning hours in isolated pockets over Uttarakhand as well till January 23. Cold day to severe cold day conditions are very likely to continue in many parts of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday and in isolated pockets for subsequent three days. Similar conditions are very likely to continue in some parts of Bihar till January 24 and in some parts of Punjab, Haryana and North Rajasthan till Sunday,” said the IMD official.

Further, the IMD official also stated that fall in minimum temperatures by 2-3 degree Celsius is very likely over many parts of East India during the next three days and no significant change thereafter. The agency official also predicted no significant change in minimum temperatures likely over rest parts of north India during the next five days. 
 

Advertisement

Published January 19th, 2024 at 17:40 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

an hour ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

an hour ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

an hour ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

3 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

3 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

3 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

8 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. RBI monetary policy meet expected to be non-event: Emkay

    Economy News11 minutes ago

  2. Rose Day Rush: 251 roses sold per minute at peak

    Business News18 minutes ago

  3. Blinkit launches 'Single Mode' on Valentine's week

    Business News20 minutes ago

  4. Newborn's Body Found in Dustbin of Posh Noida Society; Probe Launched

    India News21 minutes ago

  5. Suspicious Object Found in Tiffin Box in Nagpur's State Transport Bus

    India News23 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement