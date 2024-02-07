Advertisement

New Delhi: Amid severe cold conditions in the North India region, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued a red alert for the region for the next five days. It has been said that due to ‘Jet Stream Winds’ prevailing over North India, cold to very cold day conditions are likely to be experienced in North India for the next three days.

Not only this, dense to very dense fog conditions are also likely to continue to prevail over North India during the next five days. The temperature has dipped to around 2 degree Celsius at several places in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan in the region.

Advertisement

Temperature at some isolated pockets are below normal, says IMD

According to the IMD, “The ‘Jet Stream Winds’ of the order of 130-140 knots at 12.6 km above mean sea level are prevailing over the plains of North India. It is leading to subsidence of cold air and enhancing cold wave conditions over North India. Similar intensity of Jet Stream Winds is likely to continue during next 3-4 days.”

Advertisement

The forecast department also mentioned that minimum temperatures in the isolated pockets of North Rajasthan, South Uttar Pradesh and South Haryana are in the range of 2-5 degree Celsius, which is below normal. While the temperature over most parts of Punjab, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, along with remaining parts of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh remained between 6-10 degree Celsius.

The IMD stated that today, the lowest minimum temperature of 2.4 degree Celsius was reported at Bikaner (West Rajasthan) and Kanpur (East Uttar Pradesh).

Advertisement

Very dense fog conditions predicted in North India

The IMD further predicted that dense to very dense fog conditions are very likely to prevail for a few hours in the night and in the morning over many parts of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh till Saturday morning and in some parts for subsequent four days.

Advertisement

“Dense to very dense fog conditions are also very likely to prevail in morning hours in isolated pockets over Uttarakhand as well till January 23. Cold day to severe cold day conditions are very likely to continue in many parts of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday and in isolated pockets for subsequent three days. Similar conditions are very likely to continue in some parts of Bihar till January 24 and in some parts of Punjab, Haryana and North Rajasthan till Sunday,” said the IMD official.

Further, the IMD official also stated that fall in minimum temperatures by 2-3 degree Celsius is very likely over many parts of East India during the next three days and no significant change thereafter. The agency official also predicted no significant change in minimum temperatures likely over rest parts of north India during the next five days.

