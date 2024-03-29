×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 29th, 2024 at 17:48 IST

INDI Parties Stage Protest in Mumbai, Calls Kejriwal's Arrest 'Illegal' , 'Unjustified'

Opposition INDIA bloc parties staged a protest in Mumbai on Friday against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in an excise policy-linked money laundering case and called the ED action "illegal" and "unjustified".

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
INDI Parties Stage Protest in Mumbai, Calls Kejriwal's Arrest 'Illegal' , 'Unjustified'
INDI Parties Stage Protest in Mumbai, Calls Kejriwal's Arrest 'Illegal' , 'Unjustified' | Image:R Bharat
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Mumbai: Opposition INDIA bloc parties staged a protest in Mumbai on Friday against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in an excise policy-linked money laundering case and called the ED action "illegal" and "unjustified". Demonstrators held a 'satyagraha' (a form of non-violent resistance) at south Mumbai's Azad Maidan and called for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s resounding defeat in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The anti-BJP grouping consisting of more than two dozen parties reiterated commitment to their united struggle against the Modi government's "tyranny". Political workers cutting across party lines braved scorching heat to register their protest against Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate last week.

Advertisement

The Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is a constituent of INDIA, which was formed last year to take on the BJP and the Lok Sabha polls.

In attendance at the protest site were Varsha Gaikwad, Mumbai Congress president, Bhai Jagtap Congress MLC, Preeti Sharma-Menon, AAP Mumbai chief, Rakhee Jadhav, Mumbai head of NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), Vidya Chavan of NCP(SP), Shailendra Kamble of CPI-M, Samya Korde of Peasants and Workers Party of India and a few other leaders of INDIA.

Advertisement

Sharma-Menon said previous arrest of former Delhi ministers and AAP politicians Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain has disrupted the work they were doing in education and healthcare fields, respectively.

"It is not Manish Sisodia who is in jail, it is education (portfolio held by him as deputy CM) in India that is in jail. It is not Satyendar Jain who is in jail, it is healthcare that is in jail. And it is not Arvind Kejriwal who is in jail, it is India's hope that has been imprisoned," she maintained.

Advertisement

The AAP leader asserted Kejriwal's arrest has galvanized the masses.

"This is not about Arvind Kejriwal or the Aam Aadmi Party, it is the people of India versus Narendra Modi. Kejriwal's arrest has galvanized the Indian masses. INDIA parties will unitedly defeat the BJP and end Modi's tyrannical rule. We will save our country, we will save our Constitution. We will prevail," said Sharma-Menon. 

Advertisement

Published March 29th, 2024 at 17:48 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Xiaomi SU7 launch

Xiaomi new EV SU7

a few seconds ago
Apple Watch

Apple Layoffs

a few seconds ago
Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer's brain fade

2 minutes ago
Basanti Chatterjee

Basanti Chatterjee Health

5 minutes ago
Indian hockey player Deepika

I am honoured: Deepika

6 minutes ago
Former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama teamed up with Biden for the fundraiser at NYC's Radio City Music Hall.

Joe Biden NYC Fundraiser

13 minutes ago
Zomato delivery boy in tears over blocked account

Zomato

14 minutes ago
Akasa Air

Akasa Air Mumbai-Doha

14 minutes ago
Delhi: Man Arrested For Killing A Man During Pub Fight In Pitampura Bar

Delhi: Man Arrested

14 minutes ago
Congress Press Conference

India News LIVE

15 minutes ago
Louis Gossett Jr

Louis Gossett Jr No More

17 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya emotional in T20 World Cup 2022

Are BOOS affecting Hardik

20 minutes ago
L&T Shipbuilding facility

UK Royal Navy

22 minutes ago
RCB vs KKR

RCB vs KKR live blog

22 minutes ago
Pooja Vastrakar

Pooja Vastrekar

23 minutes ago
Icra forecasts steady 10% growth in non-ferrous metal demand

Growth in metals: ICRA

29 minutes ago
Lloyds Metals and Energy Ltd announced a 62% rise in their consolidated profit

Icra forecasts steady 10%

44 minutes ago
Allu Arjun

Pushpa 2 Teaser Date Out

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Gwalior Businessman Threatening Female Traffic Police Goes Viral

    India News4 hours ago

  2. EXCLUSIVE: US Man Who Met Indian Crew Onboard 'Dali' Speaks to Republic

    World7 hours ago

  3. Friend Blows Hot Air Into Bengaluru Man's Rectum For Fun, Causing Death

    India News7 hours ago

  4. How Ex-DSP, Who Invoked POTA on Ansari, Was Made to Resign by Mulayam

    India News7 hours ago

  5. Man Saves Owl Stuck On Tree Branch In The Middle Of Fast Flowing River

    World9 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo