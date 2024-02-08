English
Updated January 17th, 2024 at 20:46 IST

India Counters Pakistan's 'False & Malicious' Kashmir Propaganda at 19th NAM Summit in Uganda

"Any interference in India's internal affairs is totally unacceptable, and we completely reject it," MoS Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh said.

Moumita Mukherjee
NAM Summit in Uganda
NAM Summit in Uganda | Image:Social Media
New Delhi: India has delivered a sharp rebuke to Pakistan following its attempt to raise the Kashmir issue at the NAM foreign ministers meeting in Uganda. In response to Pakistan's persistent efforts to peddle its narrative on Jammu and Kashmir on the international stage, India has staunchly condemned the neighbouring country's actions.

Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, MoS, stressed on the collective strengthening of NAM and criticised Pakistan for its recurrent and transparent misuse of the platform. Singh stated, "Pakistan propagates false and malicious propaganda against my country. Any interference in India's internal affairs is totally unacceptable, and we completely reject it."

Undeterred by previous rejections, Pakistan continued its bid to internationalise the Kashmir issue at the 19th NAM summit. As the sponsor of cross-border terrorism, Pakistan called for a just, peaceful, and expeditious resolution to the longstanding conflicts, raising concerns about the continued escalation of tensions between the two neighbouring nations.

 

Published January 17th, 2024 at 20:21 IST

