Ahead of the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on Monday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said that the Lord resides in the hearts of those who respect customs, ethics and decorum. He also posted on X a short animated video showing Lord Ram arriving in Ayodhya with Laxman and Goddess Sita. "Siyaram resides in that pure heart which respects customs, ethics and decorum," Yadav said in a post in Hindi on the microblogging site.

Later, after paying tributes to party leader Janeshwar Mishra on his death anniversary, Yadav, when asked about the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, said, "After the Pran Pratishtha, the statue made of stone will become God." "The way shown by Lord Ram, who is also called Maryada Purshottam Ram, should be followed. Those who follow 'Riti (custom), Niti (policy) and 'Maryada' (decorum) shown by Lord Ram are his true devotees," the Samajwadi Party said.