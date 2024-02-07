Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 11:12 IST
Lok Sabha 2024: BJP Don’t Talk About Sita, They Are Anti-Women, says Mamata Banerjee
Catch all the live updates ahead of the General Elections in India in May 2024.
9: 29 IST, January 22nd 2024
A district court in Gujarat granted bail to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Chaitra Vasava on the condition. District Court of Narmada granted bail to Vasava on the condition that he will not enter the limits of Narmada district till the case is disposed of.
8: 30 IST, January 22nd 2024
Former cricketer and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Monday went to the GB Road in the national capital and distributed sarees and shawls to the sex workers. He said that Lord Ram belongs to all and he came to share the joy of the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ at the Ram Mandir with women, who are part of the society.
7: 36 IST, January 22nd 2024
After the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony in Ayodhya, Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam said, "New history has been scripted, and those who cannot see it are either blind or are pretending to be blind. Ram Rajya has been restored."
6: 55 IST, January 22nd 2024
Responding to the inaugural event of Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party by saying that the party doesn’t talk about Goddess Sita as it is anti-women. She said, “BJP talks about Lord Ram, but not about Goddess Sita as the party is anti-women.”
6: 49 IST, January 22nd 2024
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi addressed a rally in Meghalaya's Ri Bhoi during his 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'. He said, "Meghalaya is not ruled from here, but from Delhi. This is not acceptable. The nation is facing the highest levels of unemployment in the last 40 years. The Home Minister had called Meghalaya Government the most corrupt in the country. Immediately after this, he partnered with the same government."
6: 07 IST, January 22nd 2024
Former Cricketer and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir, responded on allegations that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi stopped from entering a temple in Assam during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. The BJP MP said, "If you have faith and you do not intend to visit a temple for political gains, you should definitely go and no one will stop you."
5: 19 IST, January 22nd 2024
Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh on Monday said, " On January 11, 2 of our MLAs met Batadrava Than's officials in Nagaon and said that Rahul Gandhi wanted to spend a few minutes there on January 22. There was no objection, we were asked to come on January 19, our MLA Gaurav Gogoi also met Batadrava Than's officials and then also they welcomed Rahul Gandhi. On January 20 evening, Assam CM's statement came that there could be a law and order issue, therefore, Rahul Gandhi can't go to Batadrava Than on January 22 at 8 am. Batadrava Than's officials stated the same after a day. Today Rahul Gandhi reached the place, a barricade was kept. We requested the security officials. This is their (BJP) politics. They don't want us to be here."
4: 39 IST, January 22nd 2024
The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and other MLAs of his group on a petition of Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena challenging the order of Maharashtra Speaker on the dismissal of disqualification pleas against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde faction MLAs.
1: 16 IST, January 22nd 2024
During a law and order crisis all can go to the birthplace of Vaishnav saint Srimanta Sankardeva but only ''Rahul Gandhi cannot go'', said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Assam's Nagaon. He was stopped en route the sattra (Sankardeva's birthplace). "He is like a guru to us and gives us direction. So I had thought when I came to Assam, I should offer my respects to him'', he said. Gandhi and Congress workers held a dharna in Assam after being stopped.
1: 09 IST, January 22nd 2024
Ahead of the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on Monday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said that the Lord resides in the hearts of those who respect customs, ethics and decorum. He also posted on X a short animated video showing Lord Ram arriving in Ayodhya with Laxman and Goddess Sita. "Siyaram resides in that pure heart which respects customs, ethics and decorum," Yadav said in a post in Hindi on the microblogging site.
Later, after paying tributes to party leader Janeshwar Mishra on his death anniversary, Yadav, when asked about the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, said, "After the Pran Pratishtha, the statue made of stone will become God." "The way shown by Lord Ram, who is also called Maryada Purshottam Ram, should be followed. Those who follow 'Riti (custom), Niti (policy) and 'Maryada' (decorum) shown by Lord Ram are his true devotees," the Samajwadi Party said.
1: 03 IST, January 22nd 2024
Deviating from his party line, Himachal Pradesh minister Vikramaditya Singh, who is the son of state Congress chief Pratibha Singh, reached Ayodhya on Monday to attend the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple. Another Congress MLA from the state Sudhir Sharma also reached Ayodhya for the ceremony. On receiving the invitation to the ceremony earlier, Singh had promised to attend it, calling it a lifetime opportunity but later changed his stand with the Congress high command declining the invite to the event.
10: 09 IST, January 22nd 2024
Authorities allow local MPs and MLAs to visit Sankardev Satra temple in Assam's Nagaon without Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. “We don't want to create any problems, simply pray at the temple,” said Rahul Gandhi on being stopped from visiting the local temple in the state, where he is present for the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.
10: 05 IST, January 22nd 2024
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Congress workers stage sit-in in Nagaon, Assam after party MP Rahul Gandhi was denied permission by Batadrava Than management to visit the shrine.
9: 02 IST, January 22nd 2024
Based on the directions of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), sources reveal, Janata Dal (Secular) chief HD Kumaraswamy will contest the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 from Mandya in Karnataka. JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna will contest from Hassan constituency. The BJP and other members of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) are finalising the seat-sharing formula for the LS elections two seats have been fixed for JD(S).
8: 38 IST, January 22nd 2024
Prime Minister Narebdra Modi will be in Ayodhya today for the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony. The PM is the Mukhya Yajman at the ceremony, and will be spending at least five hours at the Ram Mandir. The Ram Mandir event has been politicised by the Opposition. However, the Ram Mandir Trust has extended invites to people from several political parties to attend the ceremony to bring home Lord Ram in His Janmabhoomi.
8: 27 IST, January 22nd 2024
Ramjanmbhoomi leader Sadhvi Ritambhara recently said in an interview that Lok Sabha Elections 2024 belong to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
6: 48 IST, January 22nd 2024
Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi no longer appreciates the people who played a crucial role in his ascent to power, reports PTI. "Today, Modi is inside and those who put him in power are outside," he said at the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.
6: 29 IST, January 22nd 2024
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said on Sunday that talks of his resignation, and that of his cabinet colleagues and MLAs were "just speculations and we are not taking any decision now."
A report went viral on social media on Saturday, which said, "Singh along with his cabinet colleagues of both the hills and valley and the MLAs have taken a resolution to raise demands with the central government concerning the state, while cautioning that all of them will resign unless the pressing issues are addressed".
The CM has refuted the rumours.
