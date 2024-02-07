Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 18th, 2024 at 19:48 IST

Kriti Dhingra
The Indian Railways announced that it will facilitate its passengers with the live-streaming of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony across the country.
The Indian Railways announced that it will facilitate its passengers with the live-streaming of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony across the country.
New Delhi: As the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya nears, the Indian Railways on Thursday announced that it will facilitate its passengers with the live-streaming of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony across the country, news agency ANI reported, quoting the railways sources. 

At least 9,000 screens are reportedly available at railway stations across the country.

The Indian Railways announced that it will facilitate its passengers with the live-streaming of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony across the country.

Earlier during the day, Vice-chairman of the Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) Vishal Singh had announced that battery-operated carts will be made available for devotees visiting Ayodhya to offer prayers at the Ram temple and the Hanuman Garhi temple, news agency PTI reported, quoting the ADA officials.

The e-carts or golf carts will reportedly offer free rides to the elderly, divyang jans, and pregnant women while the fare for others will be announced soon.

The 650 e-carts – that will be deployed till March, in the first phase – will be available at the parking lots across the city, Singh told PTI, adding that a 'hyperloop model' for connecting the entire city is being prepared, and the e-cart project is a part of it. 

Restrictions will be imposed on the entry of four-wheelers on the Ram Path, a significant thoroughfare in the heart of Ayodhya, and only e-carts will be allowed in the near-future, Singh reportedly said.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

 

Published January 18th, 2024 at 18:40 IST

