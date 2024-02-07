Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 17:11 IST

Indian Tourists to Maldives Slip to 5th Spot From 1st Amid Diplomatic Rift

An official data released by the Ministry of Tourism of Maldives showed a notable drop in the number of Indian tourists visiting the island nation.

Maldives
Maldives | Image:Pexels
New Delhi: Amid diplomatic rift between India and Maldives, the number of Indian tourists visiting Maldives have slipped to 5th position, who once used to top the chart. As per an official data, Indians from being the top tourist group visiting Maldives, have slipped to the fifth position in the last three weeks.

The Ministry of Tourism of Maldives has released an official data, which shows a notable drop in the number of Indian tourists visiting the island nation as tussle between New Delhi and Male continues to surge.

Bilateral rift escalated after derogatory remark against PM Modi

According to the data, the Indian remained at the top spot with over 2 lakh tourists visiting Maldives every year in the last three years. The number was highest from any country post-Covid 19 pandemic. However, after the derogatory remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi by the three ministers from the Maldives cabinet following his visit to Lakshadweep, has resulted in massive backlash from the Indians.

If reports are to be believed, out of the 1.74 lakh tourists that Maldives received, till January 28 this year, Indian tourists were summed up only at 13,989. After the Indian tourists boycott, Russia has topped the chart with 18,561 tourists visiting Maldives, followed by Italy with 18,111, China with 16,529 and UK with 14,588. Germany is at the sixth spot followed by the USA, France, Poland and Switzerland.

Over 17 lakh tourists visited the island nation in 2023, of which a total of 2,09,198 Indians visited the place followed by 2,09,146 Russian tourists and 1,87,118 Chinese tourists.

The number of Indian visitors to Maldives was more than 2.4 lakh in 2022 and over 2.11 lakh in 2021. The Maldives was also one of the few countries open for international tourists during the pandemic and nearly 63,000 Indians visited that country during that period.

In 2018, India was the fifth-largest source of tourist arrivals in the Maldives with 90,474 visitors. In 2019, India reached the second spot with 1.66 lakh Indians visiting that country.

Many netizens on social media claimed that they have cancelled their scheduled trips to the Maldives because of the row, with the hashtag ‘Boycott Maldives’ trending on X for several days this month.

In a step to damage control the situation, the government of the Maldives had suspended three of its deputy ministers after they criticised PM Modi for his post on X. Notably, after the prime minister’s visit to Lakshadweep, it was being inferred that it was an attempt to project the Union Territory as an alternative tourist destination to the Maldives.

However, after the statement, the Maldivian foreign ministry had said that the government is aware of the ‘derogatory remarks’ made on social media platforms against foreign leaders and that their personal views do not represent the country's position.
 

Published January 30th, 2024 at 17:11 IST

