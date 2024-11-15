Published 04:53 IST, November 16th 2024
India’s Pharma Sector at Centre of Global Growth As It Aims To Reach USD 130 Billion
India’s pharma sector has seen remarkable growth and is expected to reach a market value of USD 65 billion by the end of 2024 and USD 130 billion by 2030
India's pharma sector mulls for USD 130 billion by 2030 | Image: Shutterstock
