New Delhi: The IndiGo has taken swift action by removing the pilots of its January 29, 2024, Delhi-Baku flight (6E 1803) from flying duty. The move came as the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) launched an investigation into whether the flight took off without obtaining the necessary air traffic control (ATC) clearance.

The incident in question occurred on the evening of January 29 when Flight 6E 1803 departed from Delhi to Baku at approximately 7:38 pm. Concerns regarding potential lapses in adhering to ATC procedures prompted the DGCA to initiate an inquiry, resulting in the immediate grounding of the involved pilots pending the outcome of the investigation.