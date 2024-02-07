Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated January 30th, 2024 at 15:18 IST

IndiGo Pilots Grounded as DGCA Probes Alleged Takeoff of Delhi-Baku Flight Without ATC Clearance

The incident in question occurred on the evening of January 29 when Flight 6E 1803 departed from Delhi to Baku at approximately 7:38 pm.

Digital Desk
IndiGo Pilots Grounded as DGCA ProbesAlleged Takeoff of Delhi-Baku Flight Without ATC Clearance | Image:PTI/File
New Delhi: The IndiGo has taken swift action by removing the pilots of its January 29, 2024, Delhi-Baku flight (6E 1803) from flying duty. The move came as the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) launched an investigation into whether the flight took off without obtaining the necessary air traffic control (ATC) clearance.

The incident in question occurred on the evening of January 29 when Flight 6E 1803 departed from Delhi to Baku at approximately 7:38 pm. Concerns regarding potential lapses in adhering to ATC procedures prompted the DGCA to initiate an inquiry, resulting in the immediate grounding of the involved pilots pending the outcome of the investigation.

 

 

 

 

 

Published January 30th, 2024 at 15:03 IST

