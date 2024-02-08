Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 10th, 2024 at 17:00 IST

IPS Coursemates Unite: Delhi Police SWAT and Telangana's OCTOPUS Strengthen Anti-Terror Training

Both SWAT and OCTOPUS serve as specialized counter-terror units for their respective police forces, with OCTOPUS historically involved in anti-Maoist activities

Piyush Ohrie
IPS Coursemates Unite: Delhi Police SWAT and Telangana's OCTOPUS Strengthen Training
Delhi Police SWAT, Telangana's OCTOPUS Unite for Anti-Terror Training | Image:Republic
New Delhi: In a strategic collaboration spurred by the initiative of two Indian Police Service (IPS) coursemates, the Delhi Police SWAT (Special Weapons and Tactics) and Telangana's Organisation for Counter Terror Operation (OCTOPUS) have joined hands to enhance their anti-terror capabilities.

Established in 2009, the Delhi Police SWAT is an elite commando force under the Special Cell, dedicated to countering terror operations in and around the National Capital. While it had prior training with the Indian Army and National Security Guards, the recent collaboration with Telangana's OCTOPUS has significantly elevated the capabilities of both special units.

Both SWAT and OCTOPUS serve as specialized counter-terror units for their respective police forces, with OCTOPUS historically involved in anti-Maoist activities. The catalyst for this collaborative effort was the shared history of two IPS coursemates, the then Special Commissioner (Special Cell) Neeraj Thakur, and ADG OCTOPUS. The decision to facilitate training exchange between Delhi Police SWAT and Telangana OCTOPUS emerged from their discussions and shared vision. 

One of the main man in uniform behind the initiative, Ingit Pratap Singh DCP (SWR) Special Cell informed Republic Media “In order to improve the efficiency of SWAT several measures and training exercises have been undertaken. The effort has been to make SWAT more professional and a disciplined forces that can take any challenge towards fighting for counter terror operations.Not only men but even the women of this specialized unit have been given rigorous training.”

Over the past two years, 120 commandos from SWAT have undergone rigorous training, lasting 12 weeks. The comprehensive program focuses on honing shooting skills, enhancing physical endurance, and imparting expertise in close-quarter battle and unarmed combat.

SWAT's total elite force strength is 240, with initial training conducted in the Jharoda Kalan area. The best-performing commandos are then selected for advanced training with OCTOPUS.

Recognizing the significance of specialized counter-terror units, the Delhi Police has consistently invested in SWAT's improvement. This includes providing upgraded firearms, advanced night vision devices, and enhanced footwear. Last year, the SWAT uniforms were also revamped to further bolster their capacity in the fight against terrorism.

Published January 10th, 2024 at 17:00 IST

