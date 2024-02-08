Advertisement

Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced that it is slated to commence another journey of the ‘Divya Dakshin Yatra with Jyotirlinga’ Bharat Gaurav Tourist Trains from Secunderabad on January 23. The trains will cover the tourist destinations in the Southern States of Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The nine day expedition was planned after the roaring success of the previous train tours that was started by South Central Railway.

While eliminating the hurdles pertaining to the independent planning for the tour, the passengers and pilgrims will now be able to avail the package including the accommodation as well as catering that will be duly planned by the tour escorts for the travellers.

Begin an exploration of God’s Own Country-Kerala With Kanniyakumari- Including En Route Train Meals (SCBSR21) starting on 24.01.24 (III AC) & 07.02.24 (II AC) ex Korba.



Sightseeing from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh of iconic places

The tours will include the sightseeing from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh of iconic towns of Tiruvannamalai, Rameswaram, Madurai, Kanyakumari, Trivandrum, Trichy, and Thanjavur. Passengers will be allowed to board and de-board at Secunderabad, Kazipet, Warangal, Khammam, Vijayawada, Tenali, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, and Renigunta in course of their journey.

According to the IRCTC, the tickets for the economy Category (SL) per head including GST costs an estimated Rs.14,100. The Standard Category (3AC) is approximately Rs. 21,500, and Rs. 27,900 for the comfort Category (2AC). The tickets can be purchased on the official website of IRCTC or by contacting 9701360701.

The government commenced the train journey connecting pilgrimage circuit of Mata Vaishnodevi, Haridwar, Rishikesh, etc on June 10 last year. Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and Development Of North East Region G. Kishan Reddy green lighted the Bharat Gaurav Train from Secunderabad alongside General Manager Arun Kumar Jain, DRM Abhay Kumar Gupta, IRCTC Group General Manager P. Raj Kumar and others. The trains started in the Telugu states with much fervour, celebration and Kushcipudi dance on the traditional music.

In March, the Bharat Gaurav tourist train service started the ‘Punyakshetra Yatra: Puri – Kasi – Ayodhya’ tour for the passengers to visit the historical and pilgrimage sites. SCR General Manager Jain said the 8 nights and 9 days tour covers prominent spiritual destinations such as Puri, Konark, Gaya, Varanasi, Ayodhya and Prayagraj.