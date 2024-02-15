Advertisement

New Delhi: Has the farmers’ agitation march been strategically formulated to serve the political motive by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led government in Punjab? Have the farmers from Punjab been framed and used to attain some certain political aim? These allegations, amid the ongoing farmers’ protest against the central government seeking 12 demands, are being raised, calling it an attempt to divert attention from Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal ditching the Enforcement Directorate (ED)’s summons in a money laundering case pertaining to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

Political analysis of the farmers’ agitation march and its motive are being widely done across the country, citing the timing of the protest march, just ahead of the biggest political battle, the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Additionally, the political meaning is also being taken out of the demonstration, as speculations are rife that the ED can take big action against Kejriwal, who has ditched five consecutive summons to him.

Questions are being raised over the motive of the agitation ahead of Lok Sabha polls

It is being alleged that the Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party, which also belongs to the opposition’s INDI Alliance, is attempting to plot a wave against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government at the Centre in the name of the farmers ahead of the general elections this year.

Reportedly, questions are being raised, saying, why agitators majorly from one state, while the ‘Annadata (farmers)’ from rest of the other states, haven’t come out to protest.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on farmers' protest

Talking exclusively to Republic Digital, BJP Member of Parliament, Manoj Tiwari too emphasized that the speculations, somehow appearing to to be rife hinting at some bigger conspiracy. He said that at first hand the agitation seems to be staged on not so convincing ground, while the agitators appear to be on the roads with no clear aim.

“I also feel there is some political conspiracy behind the entire protest, in which the farmers are being used. Additionally, amid the ED summons to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, the protest march from Punjab is being questioned by the people. There is no ground for the protest being staged against the central government and now the youth angle is also being linked with it,” Tiwari asserted.

Further explaining why the motive of the agitation is being questioned, the BJP MP said, “Unlike the claims, the central government has already raised MSP by 70 per cent to 90 per cent. The Minimum Support Price (MSP) is majorly a subject pertaining to the state government, which is addressed by the government of the various states. The Food Corporation of India (FCI), which purchases agricultural produce from the farmers, is already being purchased on MSP. Then for what they are protesting.”

“When PM Modi brought the three ‘Farm Bills‘, they protested against it. The government was giving guarantees on increasing the MSP, but they forced the government to cancel it. So, it appears that they are not clear on their ground of protest,” the BJP MP added.

Arvind Kejriwal summoned for sixth time

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), on Wednesday summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the sixth consecutive time, after the Delhi CM ditched the previous 5 summons in the alleged Delhi excise policy scam. The central probe agency has asked Kejriwal to appear before the agency for questioning in the money laundering case pertaining to the alleged excise policy scam.

Arvind Kejriwal, however, has been calling the ED’s summons as illegal and a way to serve political vendetta. While the BJP has been raising questions on the Delhi CM saying that Kejriwal is fearful in facing the probe agency over the allegations.

