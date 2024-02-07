Advertisement

Jammu: Traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in J-K remained affected after the patch of the NH got damaged at Hingani in Ramsoo Village of Ramban district. The incident took place on Monday evening leading to massive traffic halting on the NH.

According to the traffic police officials, the road at Hingani got damaged on Monday evening. On information, teams of concerned authorities reached the spot and efforts to restore the damaged patch were initiated.

Official sources claimed that restoration work on the Jammu-Srinagar highway is underway. The officials have advised the commuters to check the update on the restoration work on the NH before proceeding further.

The traffic police have also advised the travellers to follow lane discipline and start journey after confirmation from the Traffic Control Unit.

