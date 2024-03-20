×

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 23:26 IST

Jabalpur Man Pays Rs 25,000 Security Deposit in Coins to Contest LS Polls

A Jabalpur resident planning to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls walked into the collector's office here on Wednesday with Rs 25,000 in coins for payment as security deposit while obtaining the nomination form.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Jabalpur Man Wanting To Contest LS polls Pays Security Deposit Of Rs 25,000 In Coins
Jabalpur Man Wanting To Contest LS polls Pays Security Deposit Of Rs 25,000 In Coins | Image:Pexels
Jabalpur: A Jabalpur resident planning to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls walked into the collector's office here on Wednesday with Rs 25,000 in coins for payment as security deposit while obtaining the nomination form.

Vinay Chakraborty, who wants to enter the poll fray in Jabalpur as an independent candidate, paid Rs 25,000 as security deposit in the denominations of Rs 10, Rs 5 and Rs 2 coins.

"I made the payment of Rs 25,000 in denominations of Rs 10, Rs 5 and Rs 2 coins," he told reporters.

Chakraborty said there was no facility at the collector's office to pay through digital or online mode therefore he paid the amount in coins which were available with him.

"I want to contest the Lok Sabha elections as an independent candidate," he said.

Jabalpur district returning officer and collector Deepak Kumar Saxena told reporters that the payment made in coins by the prospective candidate was received and a receipt of the same was given to him.

The process of filing nominations for the first phase Lok Sabha polls started on Wednesday.

Half a dozen seats in Madhya Pradesh will go to the polls in the first phase on April 19. 

Published March 20th, 2024 at 23:26 IST

