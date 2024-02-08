Advertisement

Puri: Scheduled for inauguration on January 17, 'Shree Mandira Parikrama Prakalpa' or Jagannath Heritage Corridor Project at the Lord Jagannath temple in Puri comprises a 75-meter free passage around the outer walls (Meghanada Pacheri) of the shrine. With an investment of Rs 800 crore, the project aims to enhance temple security and provide basic civic amenities to devotees.

The Odisha government has planned to mobilise around 10,000 people daily for a month to visit the Shree Mandira Parikrama Project. Highlighting the smooth movement of the devotees, the Chief Secretary communicated the priority via videoconferencing on January 12. District collectors have been tasked with requisitioning an adequate number of buses for devotees' transportation, while elaborate plans at transit camps ensure their comfortable stay. Each district will appoint a nodal officer for coordination, accompanied by a dedicated control room for monitoring.

The Shree Mandira Parikrama Project (SMPP) included a 7-meter green buffer zone and a 10-meter pedestrian-only inner circumambulation for parikrama (clockwise circumambulation) around the temple.

Initiating the grand opening rituals for the Sreemandir Parikrama Prakalpa, or the temple heritage corridor project, Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb, the Maharaja of Puri, commenced festivities on January 12. Rituals included the 'Maha Yagna' initiated on January 15, with subsequent ceremonies like 'Ankuropan,' 'Ankur Puja,' and 'Yajna Adhibas' conducted in the following days.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will officially open the corridor for devotees on January 17. The event will feature a dedicated podium at Utterparswa Mutt hosting the Chief Minister's address, cultural performances, and traditional conch shell blowing.

As the ceremony approaches, mega project dedication rituals, including the 'Yajna' and 'Anukra Ropana,' have commenced.

Representatives from around 90 religious shrines and institutions across the country will attend the inauguration ceremony.

Key points you must know about Shree Mandira Parikrama Prakalpa:

The travel industry in Odisha is witnessing huge tourism potential with the Shree Mandira Parikrama Prakalpa in Puri. The Naveen Patnaik-led Government said that the footfall of tourists to Puri will further increase with the inauguration of proposed Jagannath International Airport in Puri.